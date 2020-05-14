What level four regulations need shifting?
South Africans have seen some fairly speedy action to bring relief to retail today.
But are we seeing enough of a regulatory shift for any positive economic impact at all for the rest of the year?
We've certainly run away with our expectations here... The main part of the crisis is still to come...Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
It's certainly a welcome victory... the online trade regulation. But we need to remember that e-commerce only represents 0.4 per cent of GDP - so it's tiny - we need to remember that the people buying online are the middle classes which are not the vast majority of the population.Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
Listen to the sound clip below.
