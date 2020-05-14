Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
All online shopping now allowed - how to keep safe when buying
Lockdown Check-in: Charles Leonard
How Riaana Rayners & mom connects with Capetonians during lockdown
Express delivery options during lock down
REPLAY: What should education in SA look like post covid-19? Who should be going back to school first?
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself
What level four regulations need shifting?
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives
What level four regulations need shifting?

14 May 2020 7:11 PM
by
Tags:
GDP
Alcohol
Tobacco
Ecommerce
COVID-19
lockdown level 4
The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make?

South Africans have seen some fairly speedy action to bring relief to retail today.

But are we seeing enough of a regulatory shift for any positive economic impact at all for the rest of the year?

We've certainly run away with our expectations here... The main part of the crisis is still to come...

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

It's certainly a welcome victory... the online trade regulation. But we need to remember that e-commerce only represents 0.4 per cent of GDP - so it's tiny - we need to remember that the people buying online are the middle classes which are not the vast majority of the population.

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : What level four regulations need shifting?


