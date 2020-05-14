The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself
If you have a desire for a product like alcohol, and if you have enough cash, you will get it - whether it's banned or not.
South Africa is no stranger to prohibition legislation.
In the 1960s similar laws were in effect - but mainly aimed at African consumers.
Prof Paul Nugent, Professor of Comparative African History at the University of Edinburgh, looks back on the temperance movement and prohibition in South Africa.
SA was very much influenced by the American prohibitionist movement. But in South Africa they went for racial prohibition which means that black Africans were prohibited from drinking spirits, wine, bottled beer - the coloured in South Africa similarly. That remained in place until 1962. The reason why it collapsed in 1962 was precisely because of the level of illegal activity that police could not actively control.Prof Paul Nugent, Professor of Comparative African History - University of Edinburgh
A soon as you make something illegal or very difficult to get hold of people make more money by managing to access it and sell it on. In South Africa in the last month or so... there were networks already there, but they were greatly lubricated by the ban on alcohol sales.Prof Paul Nugent, Professor of Comparative African History - University of Edinburgh
Listen to the entire sound clip about the history of the temperance movement and prohibition, below.
