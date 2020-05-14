[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
A test that can absolutely determine whether a person has been infected with Covid-19 has been approved by public health officials in England.
Roche's serology test is designed to determine if a patient has had the virus and whether they have developed antibodies against it.
But just how far are we from a similar test in South Africa?
Prof Wolfgang Preiser from the faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University says several are in the pipeline.
In South Africa the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is looking at a large number of such tests that have been submitted for approval.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
We are fast moving towards a stage when we will have some of these tests we can use in the lab that will supplement our current diagnostic tests for Covid.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Preiser says it's important to distinguish between the test for a current case of the virus and an antibody test.
The antibody is something that forms in response to such an infection...but it takes a little while to happen, so we will only be able to find these antibodies in the case of Covid starting in the second week that someone has become infected.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129
The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to 129.Read More
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.Read More
[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA
Bianca Resnekov asks the NSPCA's Meg Wilson whether Covid-19 can be transmitted by our domestic pets. (Click below for interview).Read More
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.Read More
[LISTEN] DA heading to court to fight for 'swift' end to lockdown
DA John Steenhuisen tells The Midday Report that the current lockdown restrictions are irrational and disproportionate.Read More
[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3
Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3.Read More
Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH
Cape Talk's John Maytham poses the #WFH question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.Read More
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.Read More
[LISTEN] Who should be going back to school first?
Education expert Nic Spuall talks about the issue of children returning to school, he says Matrics should be the first to go back.Read More
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19.Read More