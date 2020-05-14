New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024
It's a collaboration between tech giant Facebook and various network providers including China Mobile, MTN Group, Vodafone Group, and Telecom Egypt.
The cable project has been dubbed 2Africa and is described as the most comprehensive subsea cable to serve the African continent and Middle East region.
It will be one of the world’s largest undersea cable projects at 37,000km long.
The 2Africa project is valued at around $1 billion U.S. dollars.
The system is expected to go live late in 2023 or early in 2024, says TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.
McLeod says the project will help transform international subsea cable routes and possibly help drive down internet/data costs on the continent.
It's going to bring the biggest capacity we've seen yet, in terms of undersea internet cables, to the continent.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
We're going to be awash with internet bandwidth pretty soon.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
It means there's going to be more competition because there's going to be more subsea cables. It should drive down prices of underseas bandwidth even further... That will eventually filter down to the end-user, in terms of cheaper mobile data and internet costs.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
