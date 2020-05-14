Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024

14 May 2020 6:20 PM
by
Tags:
MTN
Facebook
Africa
Vodacom
Internet
Data
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
bandwidth
internet undersea cables
2Africa
subsea cable
A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East.

It's a collaboration between tech giant Facebook and various network providers including China Mobile, MTN Group, Vodafone Group, and Telecom Egypt.

The cable project has been dubbed 2Africa and is described as the most comprehensive subsea cable to serve the African continent and Middle East region.

It will be one of the world’s largest undersea cable projects at 37,000km long.

The 2Africa project is valued at around $1 billion U.S. dollars.

The system is expected to go live late in 2023 or early in 2024, says TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

McLeod says the project will help transform international subsea cable routes and possibly help drive down internet/data costs on the continent.

It's going to bring the biggest capacity we've seen yet, in terms of undersea internet cables, to the continent.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

We're going to be awash with internet bandwidth pretty soon.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

It means there's going to be more competition because there's going to be more subsea cables. It should drive down prices of underseas bandwidth even further... That will eventually filter down to the end-user, in terms of cheaper mobile data and internet costs.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the news on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


