Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work

Government has finally lifted restrictions on e-commerce since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown began seven weeks ago, for everything, bar alcohol and cigarettes. .

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the lifting of e-commerce regulations and what it could mean for the Western Cape, burdened with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country.

Winde says this is a direct switch on for those companies already involved in e-commerce who will get back to their normal business of supplying.

But this amended regulation has significant implications for other entrepreneurs.

For me, the best part is, with so many entrepreneurs are in desperate times, all applying their minds to how their businesses are going to change, this is just going to give it another kickstart. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says it's an opportunity for busniesses to think of new ways of delivering their goods and services, without spreading the virus

I think it is very exciting. We are already the 'Silicon Cape' of sub-Saharan Africa. Allow the competitiveness of ours to grow. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

With regard to moving between level 4 and level 3, Winde explains the hotspot approach. We cannot have a Covid-19 disaster and a humanitarian disaster.

It has been a balance of preparing for the sick and preparing for the poor. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says the aim is to keep the growth of the virus as slow as possible while making sure we are getting people through the virus.

The blunt instrument of lockdown has to be nuanced. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

If we sit in level 4 or level 5 lockdown for six months, well then quite frankly, the caring for the sick on the one side, is going to be absolutely dominant, and we will have a massive disaster on the humanitarian side. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Is level 4 with its amendments a more livable space?

I don't know if it is going to make any difference to people living, for example, in Du Noon. Those are hotspot areas we are focused on where we know it is difficult to self-isolate, and the virus does start spreading in communities. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

There are 3,606 quarantine beds available in the province which are now being pushed up to 6,600 beds, says Winde.

Winde says that the infections being seen in the province all happened during level 5 so going back there will not be a solution.

Listen to the interview below: