Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work
Government has finally lifted restrictions on e-commerce since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown began seven weeks ago, for everything, bar alcohol and cigarettes. .
RELATED: We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the lifting of e-commerce regulations and what it could mean for the Western Cape, burdened with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country.
Winde says this is a direct switch on for those companies already involved in e-commerce who will get back to their normal business of supplying.
But this amended regulation has significant implications for other entrepreneurs.
For me, the best part is, with so many entrepreneurs are in desperate times, all applying their minds to how their businesses are going to change, this is just going to give it another kickstart.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He says it's an opportunity for busniesses to think of new ways of delivering their goods and services, without spreading the virus
I think it is very exciting. We are already the 'Silicon Cape' of sub-Saharan Africa. Allow the competitiveness of ours to grow.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
With regard to moving between level 4 and level 3, Winde explains the hotspot approach. We cannot have a Covid-19 disaster and a humanitarian disaster.
It has been a balance of preparing for the sick and preparing for the poor.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He says the aim is to keep the growth of the virus as slow as possible while making sure we are getting people through the virus.
The blunt instrument of lockdown has to be nuanced.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
If we sit in level 4 or level 5 lockdown for six months, well then quite frankly, the caring for the sick on the one side, is going to be absolutely dominant, and we will have a massive disaster on the humanitarian side.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Is level 4 with its amendments a more livable space?
I don't know if it is going to make any difference to people living, for example, in Du Noon. Those are hotspot areas we are focused on where we know it is difficult to self-isolate, and the virus does start spreading in communities.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
There are 3,606 quarantine beds available in the province which are now being pushed up to 6,600 beds, says Winde.
Winde says that the infections being seen in the province all happened during level 5 so going back there will not be a solution.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.Read More
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.Read More
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129
The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to 129.Read More
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.Read More
[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA
Bianca Resnekov asks the NSPCA's Meg Wilson whether Covid-19 can be transmitted by our domestic pets. (Click below for interview).Read More
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.Read More
[LISTEN] DA heading to court to fight for 'swift' end to lockdown
DA John Steenhuisen tells The Midday Report that the current lockdown restrictions are irrational and disproportionate.Read More
[LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3
Despite being the province with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, Alan Winde wants it moved down to lockdown level 3.Read More
Are you more or less productive since working from home? #WFH
Cape Talk's John Maytham poses the #WFH question to Prof Nick Binedell, professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.Read More
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.Read More