Over 150k surgeries cancelled due to Covid-19 in SA

In South Africa, we could see as many as 146 000 cancelled surgeries, including 12 000 cancer procedures. Across the globe, experts say as many as 28 million procedures could be missed.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Bruce Biccard at UCT's Dept of Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine.

Biccard says it is extremely important that the health system is able to manage the surge of Covid-19 infections, but an unfortunate consequence is that it has led to the reorganisation of many other medical systems of which one is surgery.

We have lost a number of elective surgeries and we think we will lose one in two elective surgeries, and about 3 out of four benign surgeries - that's 12, 000 surgeries a week or 150, 000 in a 12-week surge period. Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

This is terrible for patients. Surgeries are obviously an important part of public health. You can't have a healthy society without adequate surgery. And it's going to take a long time to catch up. Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

Even if we increase surgeries after the acute phase of the pandemic when we resume surgery it will take about 45 weeks to catch up. Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

It's not great for the patient, because what was once a need for elective surgery, could become urgent, their quality of life diminishes, it has economic implications. Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

He says the urgency or necessity for a particular surgery is being reassessed. For example with regard to a cesarean section, only emergencies would likely be allowed. One in four would go ahead, he adds.

So there might have been women who were listed for an elective cesarean section who might not end up having one. Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

The research shows some 12,000 cancer-related procedures would be delayed and the danger is cancer can progress, he explains.

The surgeon taking care of the patient would have the best assessment of urgency and all decisions would be taken in the best interest of patients, he adds.

But it is a difficult situation....making a number of risk-benefit decisions. Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

It is also important to note that patients who may have asymptomatic Covid-19 do not fare well in surgery so that also needs to be avoided. In addition, they could infect other patients and healthcare workers.

Listen to the interview below: