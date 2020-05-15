Over 150k surgeries cancelled due to Covid-19 in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anita Parbhoo
Today at 14:20
SA Guide Dogs hosts fundraising stepathon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tania Robbertze
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:10
Revenue shortfalls in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Nielson
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melany Bendix - Communications director and muizenberg community member
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Noor - Spokesperson For Ayob Family at ...
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 legal challenges mounting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer The wearing of face masks in public is mandatory under SA's lockdown regulations, but you can't be detained for not wearing one. 15 May 2020 1:14 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essentail services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
View all Local
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
View all Politics
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essentail services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says. 15 May 2020 8:39 AM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules. 14 May 2020 5:09 PM
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months. 14 May 2020 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Over 150k surgeries cancelled due to Covid-19 in SA

15 May 2020 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Surgery
Lockdown
COVID-19
Prof Bruce Biccard of UCT Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Dept says it will take about 45 weeks to catch up surgeries.

In South Africa, we could see as many as 146 000 cancelled surgeries, including 12 000 cancer procedures. Across the globe, experts say as many as 28 million procedures could be missed.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Bruce Biccard at UCT's Dept of Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine.

Biccard says it is extremely important that the health system is able to manage the surge of Covid-19 infections, but an unfortunate consequence is that it has led to the reorganisation of many other medical systems of which one is surgery.

We have lost a number of elective surgeries and we think we will lose one in two elective surgeries, and about 3 out of four benign surgeries - that's 12, 000 surgeries a week or 150, 000 in a 12-week surge period.

Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

This is terrible for patients. Surgeries are obviously an important part of public health. You can't have a healthy society without adequate surgery. And it's going to take a long time to catch up.

Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

Even if we increase surgeries after the acute phase of the pandemic when we resume surgery it will take about 45 weeks to catch up.

Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

It's not great for the patient, because what was once a need for elective surgery, could become urgent, their quality of life diminishes, it has economic implications.

Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

He says the urgency or necessity for a particular surgery is being reassessed. For example with regard to a cesarean section, only emergencies would likely be allowed. One in four would go ahead, he adds.

So there might have been women who were listed for an elective cesarean section who might not end up having one.

Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

The research shows some 12,000 cancer-related procedures would be delayed and the danger is cancer can progress, he explains.

The surgeon taking care of the patient would have the best assessment of urgency and all decisions would be taken in the best interest of patients, he adds.

But it is a difficult situation....making a number of risk-benefit decisions.

Prof Bruce Biccard - Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Department, UCT

It is also important to note that patients who may have asymptomatic Covid-19 do not fare well in surgery so that also needs to be avoided. In addition, they could infect other patients and healthcare workers.

Listen to the interview below:


