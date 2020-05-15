Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anita Parbhoo
Today at 14:20
SA Guide Dogs hosts fundraising stepathon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tania Robbertze
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:10
Revenue shortfalls in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Nielson
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melany Bendix - Communications director and muizenberg community member
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Noor - Spokesperson For Ayob Family at ...
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 legal challenges mounting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
No Items to show
Latest Local
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer The wearing of face masks in public is mandatory under SA's lockdown regulations, but you can't be detained for not wearing one. 15 May 2020 1:14 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essentail services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
View all Local
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
View all Politics
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essentail services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says. 15 May 2020 8:39 AM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules. 14 May 2020 5:09 PM
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months. 14 May 2020 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

15 May 2020 11:08 AM
by
Tags:
BBC
Viral
British Broadcasting Corporation
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
cigarette ban
zol
when people zol
Max Hurrell
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.

Max Hurrell was unknown to most South Africans two weeks ago when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africa on regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Two days after her infamous address, Hurrell dropped “ZOL” and nearly broke the internet.

Things got crazy when Dlamini-Zuma, after hearing it, tweeted a lighthearted jab at Hurrel.

Now the track with its fat bassline and the strangely soothing voice sample of Dlamini-Zuma using the term “zol” (an outdated slang word for a dagga joint) is making its way around the world.

“I honestly made the song just to make people laugh during a tough time," Hurrell told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“I've gotten loads of ‘thank yous’ from people saying they needed the mood-lifter and so I am grateful that I was able to help people feel better.”

Hurrel told the BBC he had a brief chat with the Minister, and that she has no problem with the track.

Read: South African minister embraces 'zol' meme that mocks her cannabis slang (BBC)

Pump up the volume – then the listen to ZOL in the audio below:

Hurrel is a funny young man - this country needs him!

Watch this one below (Shut up!):

And this one (The Max Condom):


