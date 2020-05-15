Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Max Hurrell was unknown to most South Africans two weeks ago when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africa on regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Two days after her infamous address, Hurrell dropped “ZOL” and nearly broke the internet.

Things got crazy when Dlamini-Zuma, after hearing it, tweeted a lighthearted jab at Hurrel.

Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.



#COVID19SouthAfrica#SolidarityFund — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 13, 2020

Now the track with its fat bassline and the strangely soothing voice sample of Dlamini-Zuma using the term “zol” (an outdated slang word for a dagga joint) is making its way around the world.

“I honestly made the song just to make people laugh during a tough time," Hurrell told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“I've gotten loads of ‘thank yous’ from people saying they needed the mood-lifter and so I am grateful that I was able to help people feel better.”

Hurrel told the BBC he had a brief chat with the Minister, and that she has no problem with the track.

Read: South African minister embraces 'zol' meme that mocks her cannabis slang (BBC)

Pump up the volume – then the listen to ZOL in the audio below:

Hurrel is a funny young man - this country needs him!

Watch this one below (Shut up!):

And this one (The Max Condom):