Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown to most South Africans two weeks ago when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts.
Two days after her infamous address, Hurrell dropped “ZOL” and nearly broke the internet.
Things got crazy when Dlamini-Zuma, after hearing it, tweeted a lighthearted jab at Hurrel.
Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 13, 2020
#COVID19SouthAfrica#SolidarityFund
Now the track with its fat bassline and the strangely soothing voice sample of Dlamini-Zuma using the term “zol” (an outdated slang word for a dagga joint) is making its way around the world.
“I honestly made the song just to make people laugh during a tough time," Hurrell told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
“I've gotten loads of ‘thank yous’ from people saying they needed the mood-lifter and so I am grateful that I was able to help people feel better.”
Hurrel told the BBC he had a brief chat with the Minister, and that she has no problem with the track.
Read: South African minister embraces 'zol' meme that mocks her cannabis slang (BBC)
Pump up the volume – then the listen to ZOL in the audio below:
Hurrel is a funny young man - this country needs him!
Watch this one below (Shut up!):
And this one (The Max Condom):
