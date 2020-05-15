Buy a Kreated by Krissy voucher to give your nails a glam makeover post-lockdown

Krissy Anderson is the talented nail artists behind the Kreated by Krissy Nails.

Her beauty business has been negatively impacted by Covid-19, and she'll only be able to reopen under level 1 of lockdown.

In the meantime, Krissy is selling customised press-on nails and personlised hoodies on her website in order to stay afloat. Check them out here.

The self-professed "glitter-freak" specialises in acrylic sculpting and offers a wide variety of nail art, gem studs, colour acrylics, marbling, hand art and abstract designs.

You can buy a nail voucher starting from R250 to help her survive the Covid-19 lockdown. Click here to buy a voucher.

Krissy says all moms will receive a 30% discount on their nail sets during the first month when her business resumes.

My love is acrylic sculpture nails. I do Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

I do everything glamourous. If it involves glitter, I'm all for it! Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

Everyone that comes to me is more than a client. It's literally like a one-on-one with your best friend. Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

I have a Mother's Day special. It's a 30% discount for all moms for the very first month that we are all open. I hope they can spoil themselves. Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

