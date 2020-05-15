Streaming issues? Report here
Buy a Kreated by Krissy voucher to give your nails a glam makeover post-lockdown

15 May 2020 12:10 PM
by
Tags:
Dineplan
#SaveYourFaves
Save Your Faves
Dineplan voucher
Kreated by Krissy
nail art
nail salon
Acrylic
Kreated by Krissy is a home-based nail salon in the Oakglen, Bellville area. You can buy a voucher from as little as R250 to show your support.

Krissy Anderson is the talented nail artists behind the Kreated by Krissy Nails.

Her beauty business has been negatively impacted by Covid-19, and she'll only be able to reopen under level 1 of lockdown.

In the meantime, Krissy is selling customised press-on nails and personlised hoodies on her website in order to stay afloat. Check them out here.

The self-professed "glitter-freak" specialises in acrylic sculpting and offers a wide variety of nail art, gem studs, colour acrylics, marbling, hand art and abstract designs.

You can buy a nail voucher starting from R250 to help her survive the Covid-19 lockdown. Click here to buy a voucher.

Krissy says all moms will receive a 30% discount on their nail sets during the first month when her business resumes.

My love is acrylic sculpture nails. I do

Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

I do everything glamourous. If it involves glitter, I'm all for it!

Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

Everyone that comes to me is more than a client. It's literally like a one-on-one with your best friend.

Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

I have a Mother's Day special. It's a 30% discount for all moms for the very first month that we are all open. I hope they can spoil themselves.

Krissy Anderson, Owner - Kreated by Krissy Nails

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Kreated by Krissy nails keep operating:


15 May 2020 12:10 PM
by
Tags:
Dineplan
#SaveYourFaves
Save Your Faves
Dineplan voucher
Kreated by Krissy
nail art
nail salon
Acrylic

