Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

Everyone is encouraged to abide by the lockdown regulations by covering their mouths and noses with cloth masks.

However, the police cannot arrest you if, for whatever reason, you are not wearing a mask, says human rights attorney Wayne Ncube.

A nurse has told CapeTalk about how police reprimanded her for not wearing a mask while driving home from work in her private car.

Ncube says masks should be worn when commuting with other people in a car.

If you're alone in the car, not wearing a mask is not a criminal offence, he says.

The way it should be considered is who is in the car. Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights

The purpose of the masks is to limit transmission to other people. Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights

Despite this, the lawyer cautions people against fighting or arguing with law enforcement about what the lockdown provisions say.

One of the provisions which are an offence in the regulations is interfering with the work of an enforcement officer, and that can get you arrested. Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights

Not wearing a mask is not a criminal offence. The police can arrest you for interfering with their work, but they cannot arrest you for not wearing a mask. Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights

That would constitute and unlawful arrest and detention. Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights

It's good practice to wear your mask whenever you leave your house... It's good to encourage people: When you are not on your own premises, wear your mask. Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights

