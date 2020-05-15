How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anita Parbhoo
Today at 14:20
SA Guide Dogs hosts fundraising stepathon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tania Robbertze
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:10
Revenue shortfalls in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Nielson
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melany Bendix - Communications director and muizenberg community member
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Noor - Spokesperson For Ayob Family at ...
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 legal challenges mounting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM
by
Tags:
Ninety One
COVID-19
LockdownSA
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Sir Bastian Shuttle Service
Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Sir Bastian Shuttle Service brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sebastian Bailey about how his business has to face the lockdown challenges.

He started the business five years ago when he was just 20-years-old.

I wanted to start a business quite young so that I could grow with it.

Sebastian Bailey, Owner - Sir Bastian Shuttle Service

He focuses on airport and corporate transfers.

His business was badly impacted when the lockdown began as most businesses were not operating and airport transfers were no longer in demand as flights were shut down.

I had to look for completely new fields.

Sebastian Bailey, Owner - Sir Bastian Shuttle Service

He has targetted staff transport but says it is a highly competitive space as all transport companies had the same idea.

The company has 6 vehicles ranging from 7 seaters to 19 seaters.

He plans to explore the e-commerce platform to boost his business.

Her innovation and ability to pivot her business to face the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown have earned Sebastian a #CapeTalkShoutOut presented by Ninety One.

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


