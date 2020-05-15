How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Sir Bastian Shuttle Service brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sebastian Bailey about how his business has to face the lockdown challenges.

He started the business five years ago when he was just 20-years-old.

I wanted to start a business quite young so that I could grow with it. Sebastian Bailey, Owner - Sir Bastian Shuttle Service

He focuses on airport and corporate transfers.

His business was badly impacted when the lockdown began as most businesses were not operating and airport transfers were no longer in demand as flights were shut down.

I had to look for completely new fields. Sebastian Bailey, Owner - Sir Bastian Shuttle Service

He has targetted staff transport but says it is a highly competitive space as all transport companies had the same idea.

The company has 6 vehicles ranging from 7 seaters to 19 seaters.

He plans to explore the e-commerce platform to boost his business.

Her innovation and ability to pivot her business to face the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown have earned Sebastian a #CapeTalkShoutOut presented by Ninety One.

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below: