Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man
The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that all officers implicated in the killing of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa last month during a lockdown operation in the township should be placed on suspension.
His family took the matter to court.
Judge Hans Fabricius, in handing down judgment, called for the publishing of a range of guidelines to inform how law enforcement officials should implement lockdown compliance.
Clement Manyathela talks to 702 host Eusebius MacKaiser about the ruling.
He says the court has done two important things that are important for the public to understand.
Firstly, the court declared our rights to be treated with dignity, our right to life, our right to not be tortured, as well as declaring you also are finally entitled to be treated humanely and not with undue punishment or harm being meted out by the SAPS or SANDF.Eusebius McKaiser, Show host - 702
The second important part of the judgment is that it also compels the State immediately to develop a code of conduct for the behaviour of the SAPS and SANDF members deployed during this lockdown period.Eusebius McKaiser, Show host - 702
This code of conduct must be widely published in all official languages across all media platforms, ordered the court.
A hotline has been ordered to be set up so that the public can report cases.
From a moral point of view...it is a massive moral blow to government.Eusebius McKaiser, Show host - 702
Listen below:
