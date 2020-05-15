Streaming issues? Report here
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to cancel plans for a new taxpayer-funded airline.

On Thursday, South African Airways (SAA) presented its financial statements to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

It wasn’t pretty.

The state-owned airline made losses of R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019, despite receiving billions-upon-billions from the country’s dwindling kitty.

“The South African taxpayer does not deserve to be saddled with another state-funded airline,” said Alf Lees, the DA’s Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance.

Lees called Gordhan’s plan for another state-owned airline “unaffordable” and a “regressive attempt to appease unions”.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Lees.

We’ve been saying for years that the airline must either be privatised or shut down. They refused to listen, so those losses are being funded by taxpayers… It’s not surprising but it is horrific…

Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance - DA

The money is gone. It’s lost. We need to take a firm decision that no further bailouts will be paid. And if the airline can’t be saved on its own strengths, it must be liquidated…

Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance - DA

If there are funders – independently of taxpayers – of course, we’ll support that, if it saves those jobs. But, right now, there are no signs of that…

Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance - DA

Our Covid-19 expenses are huge… bailouts are not an option! I would hope the Minister understands that. Cutting salaries aren’t going to solve the problem – SAA has no cash! They don’t even have enough money to pay Sars what they’ve deducted from people’s salaries [PAYE and UIF] …

Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance - DA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

