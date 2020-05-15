[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread
Japan's national broadcaster NHK conducted a blacklight experiment in a simulated buffet-style restaurant scenario. A blob of fluorescent lotion was put on one diner's hand and within 30 minutes particles had spread far and wide among the group of diners.
Watch the video below:
NHK conducted an experiment to see how germs spread at a cruise buffet.— Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) May 8, 2020
They applied fluorescent paint to the hands of 1 person and then had a group of 10 people dine.
In 30 min the paint had transferred to every individual and was on the faces of 3.
pic.twitter.com/1Ieb9ffehp
