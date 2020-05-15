Streaming issues? Report here
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Covid-19 legal challenges mounting
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled

The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise and illegal.

After the initial postponement of the 2020 race, officials had hope that the Comrades would take place no later than September this year.

On Thursday, the 95th edition of the ultra-marathon was officially called off.

Roughly 2,500 foreign and 25,000 South African entries were received for the 2020 Comrades Marathon.

No refunds for locals

South African entrants will not be refunded their entry fee but will instead receive their runners' T-shirt and goodie bag, as well as a Comrades badge and flash.

There is no option for South Africans to have their entry fees deferred to next year's race.

International entries will, however, be deferred to 2021 or 2022.

Some South African runners have taken issue with this announcement, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Knowler says all entrants are legally entitled to a refund, in line with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

I think its a very unwise thing to do, to split it like that [between local and international entrants].

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They should have once policy in dealing with the cancellation... and apply it equally.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Entrants are legally entitled to a refund. What they paid for is not what they will get.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Most people would feel that the deferred of fees would be fair... We're talking about at least R20 million in total.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler contacted Cheryl Winn, the chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) for further comment.

Winn had not yet responded at the time of this interview.

Listen to the discussion with Pippa Hudson:


