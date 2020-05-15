Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled

After the initial postponement of the 2020 race, officials had hope that the Comrades would take place no later than September this year.

On Thursday, the 95th edition of the ultra-marathon was officially called off.

Roughly 2,500 foreign and 25,000 South African entries were received for the 2020 Comrades Marathon.

No refunds for locals

South African entrants will not be refunded their entry fee but will instead receive their runners' T-shirt and goodie bag, as well as a Comrades badge and flash.

There is no option for South Africans to have their entry fees deferred to next year's race.

International entries will, however, be deferred to 2021 or 2022.

Some South African runners have taken issue with this announcement, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

So #Comrades2020 is cancelled and SA runners will not be getting a refund, or part thereof, but getting the race shirt and goodie bag. Who wears a race shirt for a race they never ran, especially Comrades? What about carrying entries forward to 2021 or offering a discount? — Thug (@tonyhuglin) May 14, 2020

The Comrades Marathon entrants will not be getting a refund, but instead will receive a comrades hamper & medal...

The 27,5k S.African comrades entrants pay a R600 entry fee. That’s a total of R16,5mill Malala!😫 — SunShizzy! (@Ke_Tsatsi) May 14, 2020

So the comrades marathon has been cancelled but runners will not be refunded their entrant's fee. In what world is that fair?? — Uncle Zee (@ZenandeNGC) May 14, 2020

Comrades marathon runners will not be refunded, instead they will get a T-shirt and a goodie bag... Bafethu nodadewethu kuthini ukuphawula kwenu kulokhu? — Nolwazi Machi (@NolwaziMachi) May 14, 2020

Knowler says all entrants are legally entitled to a refund, in line with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

I think its a very unwise thing to do, to split it like that [between local and international entrants]. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They should have once policy in dealing with the cancellation... and apply it equally. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Entrants are legally entitled to a refund. What they paid for is not what they will get. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Most people would feel that the deferred of fees would be fair... We're talking about at least R20 million in total. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler contacted Cheryl Winn, the chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) for further comment.

Winn had not yet responded at the time of this interview.

