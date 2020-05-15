Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association
Cheap petrol… aaaand it’s gone!
The Automobile Association (AA) expects a fairly large petrol price increase in June.
Diesel consumers, however, are off the hook, for now.
The AA expects the price of petrol to rise by 50 cents per litre on Wednesday, 3 June.
The diesel price looks set for a drop of 56 cents a litre while illuminating paraffin should cost about 75 cents per litre less.
Fuel prices are about R4 per litre cheaper right now than at the start of the year.
