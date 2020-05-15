Streaming issues? Report here
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

15 May 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Petrol price hike
Automobile Association
Diesel price
AA
fuel price hike
The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA.

Cheap petrol… aaaand it’s gone!

Petrol gauge. Picture: Public Domain.

The Automobile Association (AA) expects a fairly large petrol price increase in June.

Diesel consumers, however, are off the hook, for now.

The AA expects the price of petrol to rise by 50 cents per litre on Wednesday, 3 June.

The diesel price looks set for a drop of 56 cents a litre while illuminating paraffin should cost about 75 cents per litre less.

Fuel prices are about R4 per litre cheaper right now than at the start of the year.

