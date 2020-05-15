CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19
On Thursday, we reported that presenter Kieno Kammies went off the air to self-isolate after a Covid-19 scare.
He developed a cough after shopping at a store which closed on Wednesday due to contamination by the novel coronavirus.
Read: CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare
Kammies went for a test, and we’re relieved to report it came back negative.
It was absolutely painless… The process, from going in, to coming out, literally took about 15 minutes.Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread
A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.Read More
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man
Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers.Read More
Over 150k surgeries cancelled due to Covid-19 in SA
Prof Bruce Biccard of UCT Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine Dept says it will take about 45 weeks to catch up surgeries.Read More
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.Read More
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work
Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says.Read More
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.Read More
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129
The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to 129.Read More
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.Read More
[LISTEN] Isolate from your pets if you have Covid-19 says NSPCA
Bianca Resnekov asks the NSPCA's Meg Wilson whether Covid-19 can be transmitted by our domestic pets. (Click below for interview).Read More
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.Read More