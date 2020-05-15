CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19

On Thursday, we reported that presenter Kieno Kammies went off the air to self-isolate after a Covid-19 scare.

He developed a cough after shopping at a store which closed on Wednesday due to contamination by the novel coronavirus.

Kammies went for a test, and we’re relieved to report it came back negative.