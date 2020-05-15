[PICS] Suspects busted with over 300 boxes of booze in Parow
Four suspects were arrested for illegal liquor trading, says police spokesperson Andrè Traut.
The sale of alcohol is illegal under the current level 4 lockdown regulations.
The Western Cape Flying Squad raided the business premises after receiving an anonymous tip-off.
Two suspects have been arrested for illegally purchasing liquor while the other two face charges for illegal trading.
The suspects aged 26, 27, 32 and 36 are scheduled to make their court appearances in Parow once they have been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS
Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted that some parts of South Africa would move to Level 3 restrictions in June, which could see alcohol sales resume in those areas.
