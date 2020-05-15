Tweeps rally behind Steenhuisen's call for lockdown to end with #JohnSpeaksForMe

On Thursday, Steenhuisen had a heated exchange with SABC news anchor Flo Letoaba during an interview about the DA's court action against extended lockdown regulations.

Steenhuisen became visibly aggravated when Letoaba asked him which 'fed-up' South Africans he was speaking on behalf of.

The question arose after Steenhuisen insinuated that he was speaking for the majority of the country.

A clip of the interview was spread across social media, with some criticising the political leader for how he conducted himself.

I knew this conversation will go pear shape at some point, it certainly did when @Flo_Letoaba asked which South Africans 🤦🏾‍♂️😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8rrgBPh6FR — Mzwesh #No.1Hustler®️ (@MzweshNgwenya) May 14, 2020

The EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted that Steenhuisen speaks on behalf of white capitalist establishment.

You can see the white supremacy, racism and irritation in the attitude, tone and response of little John when trapped in his own lies. He’s speaking on behalf of the white capitalist establishment and too shy to say it. Trapped like a wizard at night. pic.twitter.com/MgMEcEHS94 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 14, 2020

On Friday afternoon, the hashtag 'John Speaks For Me' topped the Twitter trends list in SA, with a diversity of people supporting the call for the lockdown to be lifted.

Here are some of the South Africans who agree with Steenhuisen's sentiments:

Hey @flo_letoaba I'm black and I'm starving at home so #johnspeaksforme — Tello Kodisang (@KodisangTello) May 15, 2020

There's no such thing as either the economy or either lives. The economy is lives!#JohnSpeaksForMe — Tami Jackson (@TamiTamijack7) May 15, 2020

I'm on the brink of financial ruin and the longer the lockdown continues the worse it will get for me and my family. End the lockdown now!!! #JohnSpeaksForMe @Flo_Letoaba @Our_DA — I believe Tara Reade (@MonnyRichards) May 15, 2020

I have a lot of problems with the lockdown, the cumbersome and often irrational regulations, and the authoritarian tendencies of some Ministers, to which @CyrilRamaphosa is acquiescing. So yeah, #johnspeaksforme — Kabelo (@kbkgobisa) May 15, 2020

I've lost my job because the company cannot continue under such conditions, #JohnSpeaksForMe — Bahle (@BTvilakazi) May 15, 2020

He speaks for me gym personal trainer who is trying by all means to make ends meet via online workouts, but due to the fact that most people prefer 1on1 its not easy to generate income. #JohnSpeaksForMe — Labangazi Onsundu (@SelbySithole) May 15, 2020

Black majority can't survive with R350 they want economic opportunities and decent jobs #johnspeaksforme — Chartered Accountant (@Dylan822) May 15, 2020

#JohnSpeaksForMe, I have family members who are struggling and unemployed. They’re finding it difficult to sustain their livelihoods because there are no economic opportunities for them. @jsteenhuisen is working hard to give them a chance, by fighting for reopening of the economy — Neo Mkwane (@realNeoM) May 15, 2020

At the same time, there have been people who object to ending the lockdown as proposed by Steenhuisen.

I'm very concerned about the lockdown, about the economy, about unemployment, but #JohnDoesntSpeakForMe — Keith Levenstein (@keithlevenstein) May 15, 2020

#JohnDoesNotSpeakForMe

All those people who want the lockdown to end are the one who will stay in their big comfortable houses while poor blacks would be exposed in covid-19 in workplaces. They pretend to be care for us while they care about profits. — Ntlara07 (@Ntlakanipo07) May 15, 2020

I believe #JohnDoesNotSpeakForMe since they only realised they can't survive without the cheap labour so they need our brothers to weed, harvest and maintain their farms, they need our parents to do their laundry since most of them have never done it in their entire lives pic.twitter.com/F5gEt8nhde — 🇸🇿Liswati Lemdzabu🇿🇦 (@lemdzabu) May 15, 2020

#JohnSpeaksForMe NOT! Why? Despite my personal loss of income, I still have access to private healthcare. Until the @Our_DA's experts can guarantee that #LockdownSA should end because there is sufficient medical support and facilities for the vulnerable, they don't speak for me — Bianca van Wyk🇿🇦 (@BiancavanWyk16) May 15, 2020

This particular opposition leader’s tone and messaging are becoming increasingly populist, in the worst sense of the word. And this is the first question a journalist should ask of a wannabe populist.



Nice work @Flo_Letoaba. #WhichSouthAfricans indeed. https://t.co/r0VQ0ImG3R — Stefan Ferreira 🏳️‍🌈 (@stefanf28) May 15, 2020

John doesn't speak for people of Alex, Dutywa,Nongoma, Nquthu, Malamulele,Gugulethu,Ficksburg but he speaks for Stellenbosch, Sandton and Ballito #JohnSpeaksForMe#JohnSteenhuisenMustVoetsek — Marxist (@Kgomo389) May 15, 2020

#JohnSteenhuisen is the VOICE of white arrogance and poster boy for unearned privilege.



He was SHOOK that a young black woman would DARE to question him. @Flo_Letoaba is leadership 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️#johnspeaksforme #WhichSouthAfricans #COVID19inSA — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) May 15, 2020

Last weekend, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni posted several tweets telling Steenhuisen to 'stay in his lane' after earlier comments he made about the lockdown.