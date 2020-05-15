Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital
The Solly and Zohra Noor Foundation has donated 10,000 cloth masks to the hospital for patients who need them.
Another family trust has pledged 5,000 additional masks, bring the total donated masks to 15,000, says the foundation's Solly Noor.
The cloth masks will be produced by Cape Town-based clothing factory House of Monatic (previously known as Monatic Alba).
Here in the Cape, Monatic Alba has brought in people only to make masks, to keep the jobs going.Solly Noor, philanthropist
We are helping [the hospital], and at the same time are making sure that the poorest are employed and the jobs are going on.Solly Noor, philanthropist
The masks will be delivered in the next three days.Solly Noor, philanthropist
Noor says he is encouraging other philanthropic organisations to help support the hospital's plea and many other facilities that are asking for help.
Listen to the good news on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
