'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food
There's been resistance from various quarters to government's drive to centralise food distribution to needy communities during the national lockdown.
RELATED: Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?
Now the 1000 Women initiative has started a campaign to stop a government distribution monopoly, addressing the executive director of UN Women, South Africa's Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.
On change.org, trustee Tina Thiart demands that the Department of Social Development stop interfering with non-profit organisations' (NPOs') soup kitchens.
Keep your hands off our soup kitchens! We as communities and NPOs will decide how, when we provide food!Tina Thiart, 1000 Women Trust
NPOs have successfully provided food to 1000s of people while DSD and corrupt officials tried to distribute food parcels! What a disaster! Now confusion on SASSA relief! Now this same department wants to Feed the Communities! Stay away! Do not touch our soup kitchens!Tina Thiart, 1000 Women Trust
Thiart pleads with South Africans to support the petition by signing and sharing it.
At last count there were 3539 signatories.
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged NPOs to work with government to distribute food donations.
On Friday she noted with grave concern "the false allegations in the media that the Department intends to prohibit the distribution of food parcels and cooked food to households and communities that are most in need of humanitarian relief."
We are grateful to the private sector, aid agencies and civil society organisations for their generous donations of food to those most in need during this difficult time.Lindiwe Zulu, Social Development Minister
The statement by the Social Development Department reads:
"The Non-Profit Organisations Act, which the Department of Social Development is a custodian of, states that we ensure access to food security for the poor - especially during this critical time... The objectives of the [draft] directives is to ensure that the distribution of food parcels is done in a dignified manner that does not expose them to possible infection."
