Latest Local
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down. 16 May 2020 4:39 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down. 16 May 2020 4:39 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets

16 May 2020 4:39 PM
by
Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down.

Homeless people in Muizenberg want help from the City of Cape Town to find shelter during lockdown.

During a protest on Saturday, they carried placards describing their plight. One read "We're not criminals, we're human beings."

Homeless Muizenberg protesters. Image: EWN
Homeless Muizenberg protester. Image: EWN

Some have set up camp in the area, reports EWN.

They say they moved on from the City's temporary site at Strandfontein which is in the process of closing down.

RELATED: Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May

The Muizenberg Improvement District says the number of people living in the local park is growing and they have no access to food, clean water or ablution facilities.

Others have erected structures on the mountainside.

Homeless people erect structures on Muizenberg mountainside. Image: EWN
Homeless set up tent in Muizenberg. Image: EWN
Homeless man protesting in Muizenberg. Image: EWN
Homeless people protest in Muizenberg. Image: EWN
The Muizenberg homeless community held a protest on Saturday calling on the City of Cape Town to assist in providing shelter during the lockdown. Picture: Supplied.

Recommended

More from Local

Hands off our kitchens!

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

16 May 2020 3:23 PM

#1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs.

Read More

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

16 May 2020 10:43 AM

A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.

Read More

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital

15 May 2020 7:20 PM

There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care.

Read More

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital

15 May 2020 6:42 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without them.

Read More

small-town-Graaff-Reinet-dorp-quaint-town-street-123rf

[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown

15 May 2020 5:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies.

Read More

saps-liqour-1jpg

[PICS] Suspects busted with over 300 boxes of booze in Parow

15 May 2020 4:43 PM

Western Cape police confiscated 319 boxes of hard liquor - worth an estimated R1.1 million - in Parow Industria on Thursday.

Read More

130327KienoKammiesgif.gif

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19

15 May 2020 3:04 PM

Kieno Kammies and his team will be back on air on Monday.

Read More

170604comradesjpg

Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled

15 May 2020 2:40 PM

The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise and illegal.

Read More

Alex SANDF

Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man

15 May 2020 1:22 PM

Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers.

Read More

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

15 May 2020 1:14 PM

The wearing of face masks in public is mandatory under SA's lockdown regulations, but you can't be detained for not wearing one.

Read More

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Read More

Alex SANDF

Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man

15 May 2020 1:22 PM

Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers.

Read More

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

14 May 2020 9:12 AM

It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete

Read More

pikitup.jpg

Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion

14 May 2020 8:56 AM

Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.

Read More

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine

13 May 2020 7:59 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom.

Read More

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 3:07 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations.

Read More

Broken television TV sabc 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?

13 May 2020 2:24 PM

That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Read More

Smoking cigarettes skull smoke kills 123rf 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

12 May 2020 1:51 PM

All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars".

Read More

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels

12 May 2020 8:57 AM

National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.

Read More

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Business

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

EWN Highlights

3 more WC police stations move premises as officers test positive for COVID-19

16 May 2020 5:11 PM

Mask suppliers fined R1.7mil for inflating prices by over 900%

16 May 2020 4:34 PM

Hawks swooping on more than 160 fake Bheki Cele social media accounts

16 May 2020 4:00 PM

