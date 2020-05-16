[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets

Homeless people in Muizenberg want help from the City of Cape Town to find shelter during lockdown.

During a protest on Saturday, they carried placards describing their plight. One read "We're not criminals, we're human beings."

Homeless Muizenberg protesters. Image: EWN

Homeless Muizenberg protester. Image: EWN

Some have set up camp in the area, reports EWN.

They say they moved on from the City's temporary site at Strandfontein which is in the process of closing down.

The Muizenberg Improvement District says the number of people living in the local park is growing and they have no access to food, clean water or ablution facilities.

Others have erected structures on the mountainside.

