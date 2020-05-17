Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:30
Sanef seeks meeting with Police Commissioner following attack on journalist
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 22:10
Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change tracks COVID- 19 social fracture
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameran Peter
Today at 22:45
INCYMI: Resumption of car sales - what to expect
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down. 16 May 2020 4:39 PM
View all Politics
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
View all Business
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

17 May 2020 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity tariff hike
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
electricity tariff
Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved Eskom's application to (partly) recover the balance from its regulatory clearing account (RCA) for the 2018/2019 financial year.

The approval is for R13.3-billion of the requested R27.3-billion.

This amount will be recovered through tariffs charged to standard customers, special pricing arrangement customers and international customers.

RELATED: Hike electricity prices by 17% in March or South Africa may collapse - Eskom

Nersa said the reasons for the decision will be explained "in due course".

Africa Melane interviews Nhlanhla Gumede, who was appointed Nersa regulator member for electricity in April.

Gumede explains that the regulator can only make decisions based on publicly available evidence.

To the extent that everybody would know, there was a certain level of malfeasance and governance failures at Eskom, but until an authority like a court or a commission finds and says 'this was the extent of that governance failure'... until there is a court decision that does quantify and says 'yes, that cost was imprudently incurred and therefore please take it off', Nersa unfortunately cannot just on its own - because it is not a court of law - deduct that.

Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator member for electricity - Nersa

When that decision is made in the future, that amount will then be deducted from any future claims that Eskom will make to the consumers of electricity.

Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator member for electricity - Nersa

In this particular case, everybody is a loser says Gumede.

It means that electricity is going to cost R13-billion more than it cost and already electricity is expensive. Unfortunately, Eskom will then sit back and say 'but we have incurred that cost'. You may look back as a regulator and say 'perhaps some of those costs could have been prevented, perhaps as Eskom you could have been a little bit more prudent' but the fact is, we incurred that cost, so what do we do?

Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator member for electricity - Nersa

The consumers here are a loser, and Eskom is a loser. We need, I think, as a community in South Africa to say how do we deal with this problem because clearly there is a problem... As you implement this R13-billion you're going to lose further demand because some people will shift to something else. Unfortunately the people most likely not to be able to shift are the poor.

Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator member for electricity - Nersa

Hear more from Gumede in the audio below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


17 May 2020 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity tariff hike
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
electricity tariff

Recommended

More from Business

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 2:10 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

16 May 2020 10:43 AM

A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-gaugejpg

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

15 May 2020 2:17 PM

The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work

15 May 2020 8:39 AM

Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-abuse-beerjpg

The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself

14 May 2020 7:47 PM

Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

What level four regulations need shifting?

14 May 2020 7:11 PM

The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree

14 May 2020 6:48 PM

The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

delivery-package-online-sales-shopping-order-e-commerce-postal-service-123rf

Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions

14 May 2020 5:09 PM

The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

thoko-didiza-briefing-17-maypng

[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund

17 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyclist-with-maskjpg

Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists

17 May 2020 11:52 AM

PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

muizenberg-protestersjpg

[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets

16 May 2020 4:39 PM

Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hands off our kitchens!

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

16 May 2020 3:23 PM

#1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

16 May 2020 10:43 AM

A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital

15 May 2020 7:20 PM

There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital

15 May 2020 6:42 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-town-Graaff-Reinet-dorp-quaint-town-street-123rf

[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown

15 May 2020 5:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps-liqour-1jpg

[PICS] Suspects busted with over 300 boxes of booze in Parow

15 May 2020 4:43 PM

Western Cape police confiscated 319 boxes of hard liquor - worth an estimated R1.1 million - in Parow Industria on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130327KienoKammiesgif.gif

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19

15 May 2020 3:04 PM

Kieno Kammies and his team will be back on air on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

Politics Business

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Madagascar reports first coronavirus death

17 May 2020 3:13 PM

Health dept met with ministerial advisory board after public criticism by member

17 May 2020 2:47 PM

DA fedex resolves to hold online elective congress in October

17 May 2020 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA