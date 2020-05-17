Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund

17 May 2020 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
Agriculture
Thoko Didiza
COVID-19
Agricultural Disaster Fund
Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.

Thoko Didiza, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, gave an update in Pretoria on Sunday about the Agricultural Disaster Fund application process.

She said around R500-million has been allocated to help the agricultural sector.

Didiza explained that more than 50,000 applications were received - out of those just over 15,00 that met the deadline and the set criteria, have been approved.

The Eastern Cape Province received the highest number of applications followed by the Northern Cape and North West. To date, 15,036 applications have been approved, valued at just over R500 million in favour of smallholder and communal farmers.

Thoko Didiza, Agriculture Minister

Watch the briefing below:


17 May 2020 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
Agriculture
Thoko Didiza
COVID-19
Agricultural Disaster Fund

