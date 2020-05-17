Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:30
Sanef seeks meeting with Police Commissioner following attack on journalist
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 22:10
Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change tracks COVID- 19 social fracture
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameran Peter
Today at 22:45
INCYMI: Resumption of car sales - what to expect
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down. 16 May 2020 4:39 PM
View all Politics
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 2:10 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
lockdown levels
President's Coordinating Council
lockdown level 3
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting on Saturday of the President's Coordinating Council on preparing much of the country for moving down to lockdown Level 3.

The Western Cape's Alan Winde - himself in precautionary self-isolation - participated virtually in the meeting along with the country's other eight premiers.

Winde is advocating for the Western Cape as a whole to move down to Level 3, although it accounts for the largest number of Covid-19 cases.

RELATED: [LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3

The premier re-emphasizes his point that a balance has to be found in handling the crisis, driven by the provincial government's proposed hot spot plan.

If, for example, Stellenbosch and Drakenstein are under a Level 3 and Cape Town is on a Level 4 you're going to create unnecessary movement economically between these two regions. I think also we've seen that the blunt instrument of lockdown has given us that opportunity to slow the curve but we've got to make sure that we balance the Covid-19 disaster on the one side with a potential absolute humanitarian disaster and of course the economic disaster on the other side.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says the Western Cape's health response is "fully in place".

I think that we have done what we need to do from our health response. What we have to do now is to make certain to keep the spread under control... That's why we've developed this hot spot model. We've put everything we can into it and using it as a mechanism over the next few weeks to see that we've made the right decision.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

I'm very happy that Dr Mkhize put our hot spot model in his presentation, and so did the NatJoints. I think they are seriously looking at what we are advocating, but obviously the outcome will be from today's [Sunday's] deliberations.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says the next "frontline" for infection is workplaces that have re-opened.

As businesses open they have also have become frontline. That's where the risk will lie and that's why it's the new normal and making sure that we all follow the rules and we hygiene and we mask, etcetera. It is so very important otherwise we're going to have these bushfires or these hot spots just exploding all over the place.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Our economic department has been meeting with the biggest sectors once a week, from small retail up to big retail, because that was the space where infection was happening. That has to now go wider.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

What I did ask for is getting a meeting together where we have the Department of Labour, the Department of Health and Economic Development all sitting around the same table, making sure we're applying the same set of rules as well as making sure that business understands what those rules are. There's a whole new way of doing business... You can't run a business if people in your business are falling ill.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


17 May 2020 2:10 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
lockdown levels
President's Coordinating Council
lockdown level 3

Recommended

More from Politics

thoko-didiza-briefing-17-maypng

[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund

17 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

muizenberg-protestersjpg

[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets

16 May 2020 4:39 PM

Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hands off our kitchens!

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

16 May 2020 3:23 PM

#1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man

15 May 2020 1:22 PM

Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

14 May 2020 9:12 AM

It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pikitup.jpg

Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion

14 May 2020 8:56 AM

Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine

13 May 2020 7:59 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 3:07 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Broken television TV sabc 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?

13 May 2020 2:24 PM

That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

eskom-logojfif

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

17 May 2020 10:23 AM

Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

16 May 2020 10:43 AM

A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-gaugejpg

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

15 May 2020 2:17 PM

The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work

15 May 2020 8:39 AM

Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-abuse-beerjpg

The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself

14 May 2020 7:47 PM

Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

What level four regulations need shifting?

14 May 2020 7:11 PM

The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree

14 May 2020 6:48 PM

The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

delivery-package-online-sales-shopping-order-e-commerce-postal-service-123rf

Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions

14 May 2020 5:09 PM

The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

Politics Business

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Madagascar reports first coronavirus death

17 May 2020 3:13 PM

Health dept met with ministerial advisory board after public criticism by member

17 May 2020 2:47 PM

DA fedex resolves to hold online elective congress in October

17 May 2020 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA