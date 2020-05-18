Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4

Horse-drawn carts provide a means for many families in Cape Town to earn a living and are making their way back onto the streets as lockdown conditions are eased.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marike Kotze, public relations and online fundraising coordinator for the Cart Horse Protection Association about what are they allowed to collect and transport.

It has been gazetted that informal recyclers may return to work and they form part of what they work under. Marike Kotze, PR and Online Fundraising Coordinator - Cart Horse Protection Association

With SA Metal having reopened, the metal scrap can be handed in for money, she adds.

They love from hand to mouth and they didn't have any means to gather anything beforehand so they were without and income and without food for five weeks. Marike Kotze, PR and Online Fundraising Coordinator - Cart Horse Protection Association

She says the Association raised funds to help look after the horses during this time.

The cart operators have had a very hard time she says.

They said to me our houses are empty, our children are hungry, please can we go back to work. Marike Kotze, PR and Online Fundraising Coordinator - Cart Horse Protection Association

The Association has used the lockdown period to convey to operators the need to maintain social distancing, wear masks and other safety measures once they get back on the road and continue recycling activities.

Now that they are back on the roads, the operators need to have their normal cart licence plates and drivers licences.

