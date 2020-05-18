How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice

Spectacles fogging up when you wear a mask? There are all kinds of 'life hacks' on the internet and all kinds of advice being handed out.

But, it's important to realise that using the wrong treatment or chemical may cause permanent damage to your spectacles lenses.

Pieter Steyns, an optometrist and owner of The Oculus talks to Refilwe Moloto about the dos and don'ts.

Dishwashing liquid, like Sunlight, is probably the best way to go because not everyone knows what their glasses are made of. Pieter Steyns, Optometrist - The Oculus

Using other substances such as methylated spirits could be corrosive to spectacle lenses, he says.

What I am using currently is a piece of clear tape over the top of the mask then the fog doesn't come up. Pieter Steyns, Optometrist - The Oculus

He says clients have been asking for advice but says there is not a lot one can do to prevent it.

There is an anti-fog stick that you can apply to lenses but the best is to apply Sunlight liquid, leave a little film on the lenses before wiping it dry. Pieter Steyns, Optometrist - The Oculus

