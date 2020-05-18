Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
[PICS] Hawks seize cocaine worth R30 million en route to Cape Town The Hawks intercepted a truck that was en-route to Cape Town carrying a container loaded with cocaine worth over R30.4 million. 18 May 2020 11:51 AM
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going. 18 May 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
View all Politics
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their product... 18 May 2020 11:19 AM
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going. 18 May 2020 10:16 AM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations

18 May 2020 9:25 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
LockdownSA
Ministerial Advisory Committee
Dr Glenda Gray
Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections.

Dr Glenda Gray is a member of the government's Covid-19 ministerial advisory council (MAC) and came under fire after recent comments quoted in a recent News24 article criticising the lockdown. She talks to Refilwe Moloto about the effects of the extended lockdown, how the country should proceed and clarified her comments.

I made the point that the initial lockdown and the extended lockdown was very important in slowing down the virus, and making sure that the hospitals were ready...and the lockdown bought us time to prepare the country and medical system for infections that might come.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

But now the country has moved into a new phase and she says.

Even Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize suggested over the weekend there may be very little medical benefit of the lockdown beyond what has happened.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

So our job now is to make sure we minimise transmissions of the virus as we renter society. We do know that the coronavirus is not going to go away at the end of September.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

A coronavirus usually lasts two or three seasons, she notes.

Without a vaccine or anti-viral, we will have to coexist with this virus for at least 18 months.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Even post-lockdown in other countries there is seepage of transmission back into the community once you ease lockdown.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

In addition, most people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, she reiterates.

So our job is to protect the vulnerable and the elderly and those with comorbidity.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

We need to make decisions based on who is more likely to be adversely affected by Covid-19.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Interventions and strategies need to be put in place in situations where there are elderly or vulnerable at-risk members in overcrowded homes both in rural and urban areas, she says.

There are isolation facilities, and the question is, should those also be for vulnerable people.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

The elderly also need to be protected when they queue for social grants, she adds.

Citizens have to be trusted and given the knowledge they need.

We have to empower citizens to understand the need for distancing and also to understand how the virus is transmitted.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Dr Gray clarifies media reports over the weekend of her comment criticising continuing the lockdown.

My comment was on the regulations. I specifically commented on the regulations in that article. I said all regulations we promulgate or issue should be focused on preventing viral transmission and my comment was I fail to see how buying a bra or a garment of clothes would cause transmission.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

The overall goal of a regulation should be how do we get this sector open and avoid the transmission of the virus.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

I clarified with the health department that I emphasised that I was referring specifically about the regulations and how they did not make sense in the onward prevention of Covid infections.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

MAC has been structured to be reactive meaning the council waits for questions and then provides advice, she explains.

At the meeting on Saturday night, we proposed that we become more proactive so that there is more engagement and become a more proactive committee.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview below:


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'

18 May 2020 1:22 PM

It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuzo

[VIDEO] Joyous send-off for Cape Town man discharged after 3 weeks on ventilator

18 May 2020 1:00 PM

Joyous scenes at Gatesville Melomed Hospital as Mr Zuzo from Gugulethu is discharged after 3 weeks on a ventilator for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphisa-rosebank-selfiepng

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

18 May 2020 9:57 AM

The president can be heard jokingly saying make it quick, we don't want to get arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

18 May 2020 9:50 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-instagram-hair-cutpng

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'

18 May 2020 9:31 AM

The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Little girl wears mask and spectacles covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice

18 May 2020 8:26 AM

Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cart-horse-2jpg

Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4

18 May 2020 7:32 AM

Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital

15 May 2020 7:20 PM

There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130327KienoKammiesgif.gif

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19

15 May 2020 3:04 PM

Kieno Kammies and his team will be back on air on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nhk-blacklight-experimentpng

[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread

15 May 2020 1:47 PM

A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

