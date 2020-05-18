State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan brought Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and the Public Enterprises portfolio committee up to date on the situation at South African Airways (SAA).

Gordhan said a new, taxpayer-funded airline formed from the ashes of SAA remains a work in progress.

The meeting follows the ailing airline’s submission of financial statements to Parliament for the first time in two years.

It wasn't pretty.

SAA made losses of R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019, prompting the Democratic Alliance (DA) to slam Gordhan’s plan for another state-owned airline.

“Those losses are being funded by taxpayers,” said Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance.

“The money is gone. It’s lost. We need to take a firm decision that no further bailouts will be paid.”

The DA supports bringing in funders – independent of taxpayers – if doing so will save jobs at SAA, and if they can be found.

Gordhan made it clear to Scopa that he is unimpressed by how much the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) are costing, even without a solid plan for the airline.

Business rescue practitioners have handed in a draft plan, but Scopa wants the final report in 25 days.

The restructuring of SAA will cost R7.7 billion, according to the airline’s business rescue practitioners.

Earlier, the practitioners have recommended only two options for SAA – liquidation or a structured winding down.

SAA used up R9.9 billion from 5 December 2019 (the BRPs' first day on the job) to 30 April 2020 of which 60% went to salaries and related costs.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Scopa Chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa about the 25-day deadline.

She asked him why Scopa gave SAA’s BRPs the deadline, what concerns were raised at the briefing and what they expect in 25 days, including the consequences of missing the deadline.

… they [BRPs] were going to legally wind up their work on the 6th of March. They applied for an extension, and here we are in May… it cost us R10 billion… each has pocketed about R15 million over the months they have been there… it’s becoming a money-making scheme… Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa

They’ve submitted a draft business rescue plan… which the Minister has described as extremely deficient… the deadlines keep shifting… at much cost to the taxpayer… All is not well. Things continue to get worse… With each passing day, the taxpayer is bleeding money and there is uncertainly for workers… Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa

A new airline is being mooted… in our view irresponsible… If you continue managing it in the same way, the new airline will collapse as well… Let’s do first things first! Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa

Mismanagement has characterised this institution… an absence of consequence management and a high level of political interference, and an overreliance on taxpayers. You’re looking at R30 billion of bailouts since 2003… Is SAA rescuable? … In our assessment, it’s not possible… The option of liquidation needs to remain on the table… They [BRPs] need to move with speed… these open-ended deadlines… is totally unacceptable! Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa

I dare say all South Africans… are fed up with the SAA matter. The taxpayer doesn’t have the money… Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa

SAA must generate revenue for the fiscus, it can’t be the other way around! SOEs must be run like businesses, not political projects! Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.