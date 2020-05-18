State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa
On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan brought Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and the Public Enterprises portfolio committee up to date on the situation at South African Airways (SAA).
Gordhan said a new, taxpayer-funded airline formed from the ashes of SAA remains a work in progress.
The meeting follows the ailing airline’s submission of financial statements to Parliament for the first time in two years.
It wasn't pretty.
SAA made losses of R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019, prompting the Democratic Alliance (DA) to slam Gordhan’s plan for another state-owned airline.
“Those losses are being funded by taxpayers,” said Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance.
“The money is gone. It’s lost. We need to take a firm decision that no further bailouts will be paid.”
The DA supports bringing in funders – independent of taxpayers – if doing so will save jobs at SAA, and if they can be found.
Read: Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline – DA
Gordhan made it clear to Scopa that he is unimpressed by how much the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) are costing, even without a solid plan for the airline.
Business rescue practitioners have handed in a draft plan, but Scopa wants the final report in 25 days.
The restructuring of SAA will cost R7.7 billion, according to the airline’s business rescue practitioners.
Earlier, the practitioners have recommended only two options for SAA – liquidation or a structured winding down.
SAA used up R9.9 billion from 5 December 2019 (the BRPs' first day on the job) to 30 April 2020 of which 60% went to salaries and related costs.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Scopa Chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa about the 25-day deadline.
She asked him why Scopa gave SAA’s BRPs the deadline, what concerns were raised at the briefing and what they expect in 25 days, including the consequences of missing the deadline.
… they [BRPs] were going to legally wind up their work on the 6th of March. They applied for an extension, and here we are in May… it cost us R10 billion… each has pocketed about R15 million over the months they have been there… it’s becoming a money-making scheme…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa
They’ve submitted a draft business rescue plan… which the Minister has described as extremely deficient… the deadlines keep shifting… at much cost to the taxpayer… All is not well. Things continue to get worse… With each passing day, the taxpayer is bleeding money and there is uncertainly for workers…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa
A new airline is being mooted… in our view irresponsible… If you continue managing it in the same way, the new airline will collapse as well… Let’s do first things first!Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa
Mismanagement has characterised this institution… an absence of consequence management and a high level of political interference, and an overreliance on taxpayers. You’re looking at R30 billion of bailouts since 2003… Is SAA rescuable? … In our assessment, it’s not possible… The option of liquidation needs to remain on the table… They [BRPs] need to move with speed… these open-ended deadlines… is totally unacceptable!Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa
I dare say all South Africans… are fed up with the SAA matter. The taxpayer doesn’t have the money…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa
SAA must generate revenue for the fiscus, it can’t be the other way around! SOEs must be run like businesses, not political projects!Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chair - Scopa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!
Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.Read More
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions
CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their products.Read More
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial
Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.Read More
Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4
Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.'Read More
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.Read More
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions
Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede.Read More
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price
A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.Read More
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association
The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA.Read More
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA
For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.Read More
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown
Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.Read More
More from Opinion
Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'
It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).Read More
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!
Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.Read More
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA
For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.Read More
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.Read More
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.Read More
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.Read More
Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist
Independent criminologist Professor John Cartwright says the government's ban on cigarettes demonstrates why prohibition doesn't work.Read More
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'
It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile MbeteRead More
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout?
That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'
Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).Read More
More from Politics
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations
Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections.Read More
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.Read More
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund
Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.Read More
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets
Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down.Read More
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food
#1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs.Read More
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA
For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.Read More
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man
Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers.Read More
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'
It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile MbeteRead More
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion
Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens.Read More
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom.Read More