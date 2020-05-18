Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
katy rose cellphone
Today at 13:50
One Bag Full
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew explains the new moving house regulations in detail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Libby Sander - Founder The Future of Work Project, Assistant Professor Bond University
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why government appear to be ignoring the views of the MAC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Assaf announcement on science, evidence and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - President of ASSAf
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Metcalf
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Latest Local
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
[PICS] Hawks seize cocaine worth R30 million en route to Cape Town The Hawks intercepted a truck that was en-route to Cape Town carrying a container loaded with cocaine worth over R30.4 million. 18 May 2020 11:51 AM
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going. 18 May 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
View all Politics
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their product... 18 May 2020 11:19 AM
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going. 18 May 2020 10:16 AM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions

18 May 2020 11:19 AM
by
Tags:
Retail
Cash Crusaders
CEO
lockdown restrictions
CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their products.

Stegmann has criticised the government for its ongoing restrictions on retail trading.

He says it's ironic that customers cannot buy second-hand goods in-store, but they can purchase brand-new goods online,

This after the government lifted its restrictions on the e-commerce industry last week.

Stegmann says he has made submissions to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (Dti) calling for trade to be opened up.

There are 220 Cash Crusaders outlets across South Africa, with at least 15 employees per store.

These employees collectively feed as many as 17,000 mouths, Stegmann claims.

In addition to buying and selling second-hand goods, Cash Crusaders is a licensed pawn broker.

Stegmann says many desperate South Africans do not have access to their loan service because of the regulations.

My franchisees are getting desperate and it's understandable. We can't trade at the moment.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising

We have a thriving second-hand business that customers could benefit from right now, but they can't get that.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising

The irony is that they can go online and pay more exorbitant prices for something that's new.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising

So they can't buy a second-hand microwave but they can buy a new one.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising

We have a pawn business as well. Customers need access to their funds and they need to access to their items. We can't even give their items back to them.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising

The economy is dying. Our kids and our grandkids will pay for this if we don't get the economy going.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Read More arrow_forward

plus-minus-tutors-facebookpng

Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

18 May 2020 9:40 AM

"I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts).

Read More arrow_forward

cart-horse-2jpg

Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4

18 May 2020 7:32 AM

Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.'

Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 2:10 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.

Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

17 May 2020 10:23 AM

Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede.

Read More arrow_forward

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

16 May 2020 10:43 AM

A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.

Read More arrow_forward

fuel-gaugejpg

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

15 May 2020 2:17 PM

The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA.

Read More arrow_forward

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Read More arrow_forward

