Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions
Stegmann has criticised the government for its ongoing restrictions on retail trading.
He says it's ironic that customers cannot buy second-hand goods in-store, but they can purchase brand-new goods online,
This after the government lifted its restrictions on the e-commerce industry last week.
Stegmann says he has made submissions to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (Dti) calling for trade to be opened up.
There are 220 Cash Crusaders outlets across South Africa, with at least 15 employees per store.
These employees collectively feed as many as 17,000 mouths, Stegmann claims.
In addition to buying and selling second-hand goods, Cash Crusaders is a licensed pawn broker.
Stegmann says many desperate South Africans do not have access to their loan service because of the regulations.
My franchisees are getting desperate and it's understandable. We can't trade at the moment.Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising
We have a thriving second-hand business that customers could benefit from right now, but they can't get that.Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising
The irony is that they can go online and pay more exorbitant prices for something that's new.Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising
So they can't buy a second-hand microwave but they can buy a new one.Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising
We have a pawn business as well. Customers need access to their funds and they need to access to their items. We can't even give their items back to them.Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising
The economy is dying. Our kids and our grandkids will pay for this if we don't get the economy going.Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders Franchising
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
