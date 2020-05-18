Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Plus Minus Tutors brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change
Refilwe Moloto chats to Nadine Moore owner of Plus Minus Tutors.
Plus Minus Tutors provides maths and physical science tutoring for high school learners. We also provide learners with assistance in study skills, time management skills and mark improvement.Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors
She says the business began in January this year and Covid-19 and the lockdown has had a marked impact.
I quickly had to adapt my business model. I've been doing real-time online classes during the lockdown via various online platforms.Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors
During this time I have had to place an even greater emphasis on just encouraging the learners to continue learning and continue working during this time.Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors
She focuses on grades 8 to 12 and says staying motivated is challenging for students under lockdown.
It is definitely difficult for them. It is a new territory.Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors
She encourages them to focus on goal setting each term to keep them motivated.
CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.
You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za
Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.
