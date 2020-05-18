Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
katy rose cellphone
Today at 13:50
One Bag Full
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew explains the new moving house regulations in detail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Libby Sander - Founder The Future of Work Project, Assistant Professor Bond University
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why government appear to be ignoring the views of the MAC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Assaf announcement on science, evidence and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - President of ASSAf
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Metcalf
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM
by
Tags:
small business
SMMEs
Ninety One
COVID-19
LockdownSA
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Plus Minus tutors
Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Plus Minus Tutors brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Refilwe Moloto chats to Nadine Moore owner of Plus Minus Tutors.

Plus Minus Tutors provides maths and physical science tutoring for high school learners. We also provide learners with assistance in study skills, time management skills and mark improvement.

Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors

She says the business began in January this year and Covid-19 and the lockdown has had a marked impact.

I quickly had to adapt my business model. I've been doing real-time online classes during the lockdown via various online platforms.

Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors

During this time I have had to place an even greater emphasis on just encouraging the learners to continue learning and continue working during this time.

Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors

She focuses on grades 8 to 12 and says staying motivated is challenging for students under lockdown.

It is definitely difficult for them. It is a new territory.

Nadine Moore, Owner - Plus Minus Tutors

She encourages them to focus on goal setting each term to keep them motivated.

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


