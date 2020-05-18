[PICS] Hawks seize cocaine worth R30 million en route to Cape Town
The bust was made at a fuel station along the N1 highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A total of 38 cocaine wrapped packages were seized, says Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.
Nkwalase says the drugs were being offloaded onto a private vehicle at the time of the bust.
A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and the truck was also seized.
It's believed that the cocaine came from abroad and was transported transited through various provinces before making its way to Cape Town.
A preliminary investigation established that the container came from abroad. It tranisted through difeerent prvinces, making its way to Cape Town.Lt Col Philani Nkwalase, Spokesperson - Hawks Western Cape
We are investigating what part of the world the drugs were coming from.Lt Col Philani Nkwalase, Spokesperson - Hawks Western Cape
The suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of drug dealing.
