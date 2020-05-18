Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments

The Milkwood Spa is situated at Mosaic Lagoon Lodge just 7 kilometers outside Stanford in the Overberg, on the edge of the Klein River lagoon.

The spa has two treatment rooms where they offer single or double (couple) treatments.

Spa owner Maryke De Villiers took over ownership of the business just eight months ago and says the Covid-19 lockdown has led to hard times.

If you purchase a Milkwood Spa voucher, you'll receive 40% extra value when you redeem it. Click here to buy a voucher.

The spa has been in existence since 2013 but I only became the owner in October last year. Maryke De Villiers, Owner of Milkwood Spa

It's a very difficult time to be a new owner of a business in the face of this pandemic. Maryke De Villiers, Owner of Milkwood Spa

We use Kalahari products, which is a South African brand, in all our facials and body treatments. Maryke De Villiers, Owner of Milkwood Spa

You can book a facial or a combination of treatments. You spend the day here at the spa, relaxing and unwinding. Maryke De Villiers, Owner of Milkwood Spa

If you want to make a day out of it, we also offer a little spa lunch. Maryke De Villiers, Owner of Milkwood Spa

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Milkwood Spa stay open: