[VIDEO] Joyous send-off for Cape Town man discharged after 3 weeks on ventilator

EWN reporter Jurita Kassen describes the joyous scenes at Gatesville Melomed Hospital as 45-year-old Mr Zuzo from Gugulethu was discharged from hospital after spending 3 weeks on a ventilator for Covid-19.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was there to see him off and says he is doing very well.

#Covid19SA a 48 year old man has been discharged from the Melomed Gatesvulle hospital. He’s been in hospital for 3 weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. JK pic.twitter.com/uY7gCjZ2Hp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2020

Commenting on claims that Western Cape infection numbers are higher than the rest of the country, she says projections from national office predicts by August or September there could be 600,000 to 1.2 million infections in South Africa.

So yes the epidemic is here. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Of course, we are worried that it is hitting us earlier. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says she is concerned about gatherings in some areas such as the townships but adds that these should be managed by law enforcement.

Yes, individuals have a responsibility, but I have never seen any (law enforcement) there. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She adds that infections began under level 5 starting from supermarket cluster outbreaks which were then transmitted into communities.

