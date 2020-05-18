[VIDEO] Joyous send-off for Cape Town man discharged after 3 weeks on ventilator
EWN reporter Jurita Kassen describes the joyous scenes at Gatesville Melomed Hospital as 45-year-old Mr Zuzo from Gugulethu was discharged from hospital after spending 3 weeks on a ventilator for Covid-19.
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was there to see him off and says he is doing very well.
#Covid19SA a 48 year old man has been discharged from the Melomed Gatesvulle hospital. He’s been in hospital for 3 weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. JK pic.twitter.com/uY7gCjZ2Hp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2020
Commenting on claims that Western Cape infection numbers are higher than the rest of the country, she says projections from national office predicts by August or September there could be 600,000 to 1.2 million infections in South Africa.
So yes the epidemic is here.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
Of course, we are worried that it is hitting us earlier.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
She says she is concerned about gatherings in some areas such as the townships but adds that these should be managed by law enforcement.
Yes, individuals have a responsibility, but I have never seen any (law enforcement) there.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
She adds that infections began under level 5 starting from supermarket cluster outbreaks which were then transmitted into communities.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'
It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time
The president can be heard jokingly saying make it quick, we don't want to get arrested.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'
The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.Read More
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations
Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections.Read More
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice
Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts.Read More
Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4
Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.'Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital
There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care.Read More
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19
Kieno Kammies and his team will be back on air on Monday.Read More
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread
A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.Read More