Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive

Thousands of loaves of bread have been donated to various communities such as Vrygrond, Langa, and Marina da Gama thanks to customers who are supporting the bakery's initiative.

The business is working with various local projects such as the Isabelo Foundation, the NGO Where Rainbows Meet, the newly-formed Cape Town SoupaGroup, as well as philanthropists such as chef Liam Tomlin and Jules from GoodLuck.

Ryan Faull, Owner of Knead Bakery, says there has been a great amount of goodwill shown by South Africans who are facing tough times.

Customers are able to donate a loaf of bread which we will produce and get to the communities that need it. Ryan Faull, Owner of Knead Bakery

It's been such an eye-opening experience. Ryan Faull, Owner of Knead Bakery

There is so much good happening. So many people out there that are trying to give back, while their own businesses are struggling. Ryan Faull, Owner of Knead Bakery

