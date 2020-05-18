Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'

The South African government is bumping heads with leading academics and scientists.

Last week, Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits), a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), helped pen an article entitled “South Africa’s COVID-19 strategy needs updating: here’s why and how”.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Madhi.

They spoke about academics’ criticism of the current method of testing for Covid-19.

It’s true that the way to slow the rate of transmission is to identify the infectious cases in a community and then to put them in isolation, to trace their contacts, and to put them in quarantine – that is the correct strategy… but it only works if you get the results within 12 to 24 hours… Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits), member - ministerial advisory committee

There’s a huge backlog in terms of testing. It takes between five to 14 days for results to come back… [By that time the person is] probably no longer infectious. There is very little reason to put that person into isolation… Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits), member - ministerial advisory committee

Each individual has about 20 contacts per day, on average… You need to trace all the contacts from three days before they became symptomatic up to the time, they went into isolation… 120 contacts… For it to be effective, you need to trace at least 70% of contacts… We weren’t even able to trace 20%... Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits), member - ministerial advisory committee

There needs to be a prioritisation [of limited testing resources] … [Who should be prioritised?] Without question, it’s hospitalised individuals suspected of having Covid-19… Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits), member - ministerial advisory committee

It doesn’t help to test anyone if you can’t get the results within 12 to 24 hours… Getting results five days later is meaningless… Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits), member - ministerial advisory committee

