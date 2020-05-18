Govt has dropped the cut-off date for moving house. Here are the new rules

On Thursday last week, the government changed its rules for people moving across provincial, metropolitan, and district boundaries under level 4.

The previous deadline for moving house was 7 June. It has now been scrapped.

Shevelew says the following rules now apply:

Once-off moves have been opened up to anyone relocating to a new place of residence

Victims of domestic violence are allowed to move to a different place

Businesses are allowed to relocate to new premises

People must travel with supporting documents at all times

Documents include lease agreements, proof of purchase, transfer papers or a domestic violence order

A permit is needed from the court or a police station or even the CIPC

The window period is now gone. The cut-off date being gone is of great value to all of us. Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

It's a once-off move. It doesn't cover traveling between various properties, non-essential moves, or temporary moves. Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Shevelew argues that these new regulations do not allow property agents to operate or facilitate moves.

If you've got a lease or an offer to purchase or a deed of sale, and you can prove that you are relocating, that is what it is intended for. Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

I've heard that certain estate agents have been arrested... If you look at the regulations as they stand right now, there is no provision for incoming and outgoing inspections. Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Estate agents aren't listed as level 4 alert providers. Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: