76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population
About 76% of all South Africa’s new cases in since yesterday came from the Western Cape, already the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.
The province has approximately 60% of all cases in the country and about 56% of deaths.
Only about 15% of South Africa’s population resides in the Western Cape.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.
Listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.
