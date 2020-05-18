76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

About 76% of all South Africa’s new cases in since yesterday came from the Western Cape, already the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

The province has approximately 60% of all cases in the country and about 56% of deaths.

Only about 15% of South Africa’s population resides in the Western Cape.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.

