Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from Covid-19.
It fears higher input costs as global supply chains were disrupted, while load-shedding, increased costs in its six months to end-March.
The group is also bracing for a high unemployment rate following SA’s lockdown, CEO Chris Schutte said.
Since the lockdown, a different story. I think key to this is the weakening of the rand having a major impact together with the Moody's downgrade and this state of almost emergency.Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
This makes our input costs much more expensive. The other thing of course in the operations - additional costs to manage under these conditions - to think about 14-thousand people coming to work a day. Social distancing...how to get your workplace prepared and get people into an abattoir or processing plant...additional safety measures also come at a price.Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Listen to the interview below.
