Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce
South Africa's government has been criticised for its continued lockdown restrictions which are stifling the economy.
Bruce says the government is ignoring advice on easing the lockdown out of fear.
RELATED: U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce
He argues that the governing party does not want to be accused of letting thousands of people die, with municipal elections due next year.
Bruce says politicians are looking out for themselves while unemployment continues to rise.
RELATED: MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations
There has to be a political calculation now. The political calculation would be: How many deaths are we willing to take the blame for?Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)
You have Julius Malema sitting out there saying 'Ease one bit of the lockdown and you'd be causing a bloodbath'. I think that what's got them [the government] really scared. Logic is not on their side. Science has left them already.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)
They're not listening to scientists or to economists. Who are they listening to? They're listening to their instincts.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)
Their instinct must be: Not to be put in a position where they can be blamed for causing a vast number of deaths.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)
They are frightened of losing control of the deaths.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)
The columnist predicts that the government will move to level 3 lockdown by the end of the week, amid mounting pressure from the business sector.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165
The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165.Read More
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population
Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.Read More
Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'
It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).Read More
[VIDEO] Joyous send-off for Cape Town man discharged after 3 weeks on ventilator
Joyous scenes at Gatesville Melomed Hospital as Mr Zuzo from Gugulethu is discharged after 3 weeks on a ventilator for Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time
The president can be heard jokingly saying make it quick, we don't want to get arrested.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'
The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.Read More
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations
Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections.Read More
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice
Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts.Read More
Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4
Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.'Read More