Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce

South Africa's government has been criticised for its continued lockdown restrictions which are stifling the economy.

Bruce says the government is ignoring advice on easing the lockdown out of fear.

He argues that the governing party does not want to be accused of letting thousands of people die, with municipal elections due next year.

Bruce says politicians are looking out for themselves while unemployment continues to rise.

There has to be a political calculation now. The political calculation would be: How many deaths are we willing to take the blame for? Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

You have Julius Malema sitting out there saying 'Ease one bit of the lockdown and you'd be causing a bloodbath'. I think that what's got them [the government] really scared. Logic is not on their side. Science has left them already. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

They're not listening to scientists or to economists. Who are they listening to? They're listening to their instincts. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

Their instinct must be: Not to be put in a position where they can be blamed for causing a vast number of deaths. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

They are frightened of losing control of the deaths. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

The columnist predicts that the government will move to level 3 lockdown by the end of the week, amid mounting pressure from the business sector.

