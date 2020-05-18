Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 18 May 2020 6:41 PM
Proposal for SA to open its harbours for stranded ships in need of crew changes Approximately 150,000 mariners onboard commercial ships worldwide have been left adrift by Covid-19, despite expired work contract... 18 May 2020 6:37 PM
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown res... 18 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
View all Politics
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly

18 May 2020 6:43 PM
by
Tags:
Corona
Lockdown
COVID-19
level 4
b4sa
''Government revenue will collapse and huge business failures will ensue unless we move to level 2 now.''

South Africa must quickly restore people’s capacity to earn, warns Business for SA (B4SA).

There is concern that we're heading for societal collapse.

We think that we're on the brink here - it's not a life versus lives or lives versus livelihood debate, it's about addressing the fundamental issues that underpin society where we can give people access to nutrition, where we can be assured they can deal with health concerns. Loss of income is linked quite explicitly to lower life expectancy, therefore we need to return the economy to full productivity as quickly as possible.

Martin Kingston - B4SA

The modelling we have done demonstrates that if we stay at level 4, the prospect is a contraction in GDP of about 14-and-a-half percent in 2020 and we're going to lose nearly two million and more jobs in the formal sector and nearly three million jobs in the informal sector. The budget deficit can grow to 16 per cent. If we move quickly through level 4 and 3 to level 2 we can see us reducing that shrinking in GDP, we can see about a million jobs being saved and six percentage points being saved on the budget deficit. We're keen on going to level 2 as quickly as possible, by that we don't mean skipping level 3, we mean transitioning quickly...

Martin Kingston - B4SA

There are two big caveats that I have to stress - we have to apply our minds to not only workplace health and safety but also health and safety in transporting people to and from work whilst curbing transmission. Also a fundamental change in societal behaviour. If we are not going to see social distancing, wearing of facemasks, we're going to curb transmission but we're going to see the surge we're all concerned about. We're going to have to live with the virus for an extended period of time and we're going to have to get used to living with the virus which means we're going to have to change the manner in which we conduct our lives. That's the only way we can responsibly return the economy to full productivity whilst minimising the health risk, particularly to those who are most vulnerable in society.

Martin Kingston - B4SA
Picture: 123rf.com

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly


18 May 2020 6:43 PM
by
Tags:
Corona
Lockdown
COVID-19
level 4
b4sa

Recommended

More from Business

Spot, the robot dog, dancing to Uptown Funk

How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era

18 May 2020 7:38 PM

Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rotisserie-whole-chicken-poultry-hot-cooked-food-meal-supermarket-meat-123rf

Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend

18 May 2020 7:16 PM

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Online alcohol sales skyrocket

18 May 2020 7:07 PM

The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donate-a-loaf-2png

Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive

18 May 2020 2:05 PM

Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash crusaders-thumb.jpg

Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions

18 May 2020 11:19 AM

CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

plus-minus-tutors-facebookpng

Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

18 May 2020 9:40 AM

"I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cart-horse-2jpg

Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4

18 May 2020 7:32 AM

Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 2:10 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US justice chief

18 May 2020 8:33 PM

Nxesi: R13bn paid out to 2 million workers through UIF since 16 April

18 May 2020 6:58 PM

SA mines reconfigure to survive virus amid job lose fears

18 May 2020 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA