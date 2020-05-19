'Prison doors not just being opened', but earlier parole hearings planned

The Justice Minister Ronald Lamola briefed Parliament yesterday, where the focus was on the releasing of thousands of prisoners on parole as infection rates climb among staff and inmates in South African prisons.

The Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery talks to Refilwe Moloto about the decisions that have been implemented for correctional services.

Jeffrey says the release of prisoners on parole is to alleviate many prisoners being in confined spaces which exacerbates the spread of Covid-19.

Just to stress, the minister announced that the 19,000 or so - It's not as if the doors are opening and they will be walking out tomorrow or the next day. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

What is happening is that they are going to the parole board earlier, so they still have to go through that process. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

This category is limited to prisoners who have not been involved in violent crimes, he adds.

The problems of people convicted of violent crimes getting parole when possibly they shouldn't, that won't be a factor in this case. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

With regard to the group of remand detainees, those who have not been found guilty and have been given bail, but are unable to pay it, the Western Cape has the largest number, says Jeffrey.

In April there were 5, 200 remand detainees nationwide and 600 of those are in the Western Cape who had bail.

There were about 600 people sitting in facilities with bail of less than R500 who just cannot pay it. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

When asked about the spread of infections among correctional services staff, he says when infections began, people were becoming infected outside the facilities.

I'm not sure the extent to which people were getting infected from within the correctional facilities, however, once you've got it and you're not taking precautions...then it becomes easier for the virus to spread. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

