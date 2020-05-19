How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work

Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, explains to Refilwe Moloto how the provincial government has joined forces with the taxi industry to launch the Red Dot Service.

The service will provide a chartered transport service for those Department of Health employees who need to travel for work between 7pm and 5am.

We will be making available 400 minibus taxis dedicated to our essential staff particularly our health workers. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

The implementation of the service is divided into two parts and the first part dedicated to the essential service workers got underway on Monday, says Madikizela.

But from 1 June that part will be for people going to isolation and quarantine sites. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He emphasises the importance of sanitising and social distancing in taxis.

The programme is starting with five hospitals where the transport need is greatest, he says.

They will be picked up from their places of work and taken home and vice versa. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Responding to his recent statements calling for the lockdown to end, he said everyone needs to take responsibility.

For us to fight this virus, all of us need to take responsibility - individuals, business, politicians. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Those people really not coming to the party, there must be harsher punishment...When we are saying the economy must be opened, we are not saying that irresponsibly. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

All businesses must put measures in place to comply with the health regulations.