Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Politicking, pandemics and prestige: What's really behind the squabbles at SA's high-level Covid-19 committee?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master! Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out... 19 May 2020 2:59 PM
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019. 19 May 2020 2:21 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can... 19 May 2020 11:23 AM
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown. 19 May 2020 11:22 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

It’s crazy, but mountains of perfectly good food are being dumped on landfills each day because the “best before” date has passed.

In fact, about a third of all the food South Africa produces ends up as waste, despite a quarter of South African households being at constant risk of hunger, according to the CSIR.

Foodeez buys dated (as well as short-dated) and damaged non-perishable food from suppliers who would otherwise have thrown it away.

It then sells the food – usually tins, bottles and other nonperishables – straight to the public.

The most well-loved brands often go for half the price you’d pay in the supermarket.

Foodeez doesn’t allow bulk buying.

There is a Foodeez store in Brackenfell, Diep River, Parow, Milnerton, Strand, Fish Hoek, Wynberg, Parklands, Oudtshoorn and Grahamstown.

(Also, read: Bargain food store opens this Friday - Grocott’s Mail)

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez.

They spoke about the safety of eating food beyond the “best before” date and whether such items can be donated to feed hungry people.

We have a lot of CapeTalk listeners who buy at our shops. Kieno did an interview with me about three or four years ago and we got an explosion of CapeTalk listeners who started shopping at Foodeez.

Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez

We shouldn’t be talking about expired food – that’s not correct. We deal with non-perishable food products with a ‘best before’ date on it… ‘best before’ doesn’t mean ‘bad after’… they’re good for many, many years after that date.

Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez

Regular supermarkets don’t sell them after the ‘best before’ date. Instead of getting dumped at landfill sites, we buy it, then sell directly to consumers at a very discounted rate.

Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez

We see a lot of first-time customers… We’re also seeing people who are supporting food initiatives… 70% of our shoppers are retired people battling to make ends meet… It’s already pretty mainstream…

Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez

It’s against the law to donate food that is past the ‘best before’ date… It’s not a grey area, it’s pretty clear…

Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez

Try something that’s a pre- and post-date – you won’t tell the difference!

Dave Bester, Managing Director of Foodeez

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

