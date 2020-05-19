Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Politicking, pandemics and prestige: What's really behind the squabbles at SA's high-level Covid-19 committee?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master! Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out... 19 May 2020 2:59 PM
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019. 19 May 2020 2:21 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
View all Politics
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can... 19 May 2020 11:23 AM
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown. 19 May 2020 11:22 AM
View all Business
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive

19 May 2020 11:23 AM
by
Tags:
Small businesses
Clothing and textile industry
Wesgro
Maskathon
Maskathon donation
mask production
CMT
Covid-19 masks
Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can too.

Over 5 million fabric face masks need to be donated to indigent people throughout the Western Cape province to fight against Covid-19.

The Maskathon Challenge is an initiative aimed at donating 1 million masks to those in need.

The donation drive will help underprivileged communities while also boosting the economy by stimulating local manufacturing across large and small-scale producers.

The Western Cape Government, Wesgro, the City of Cape Town, the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) and other partners have come together to make this project possible.

How can I get involved?

CapeTalk is encouraging corporates to get on board by donating money towards the Maskathon Challenge here.

Companies can also make use of Wesgro's PPE Marketplace, a database of local manufacturers that supply protective gear for businesses.

In addition, local tailors and mask producers can sign up to the Maskathon sewing circle to donate ready-made masks as well.

Support local

On Tuesday, CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies facilitated a number of pledges on his mid-morning show, from all kinds of businesses - big and small - across the province.

Contributors to the Maskathon Challenge have all highlighted the importance of supporting the local economy and saving jobs during this time of difficulty.

We are trying to spread the benefit into smaller businesses that are able to provide some masks but maybe don't have the corporate heft.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

The Maskathon Challenge is going directly to the very smallest producers across the Western Cape. That's going to make an impact in saving jobs, but also keeping money flowing into households across the Cape.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

We need to buy and think local.

Sazini Mojapelo, Head Citizenship & Community Investments - Absa Group

We want to make sure that the love is spread across big and small businesses. Jobs are needed in smaller CMT shops.

Stephan Claassen, FNB Provincial Head

It's what South Africa is all about, to look after the poor and the vulnerable.

Francious Pienaar, CEO - Advent Sport Entertainment and Media

The greatest challenge we face is not the coronavirus, the greatest challenge we face is unemployment and the need for jobs.

Philip Krawitz, Chairman - Cape Union Mart

Are you interested in supporting this initiative? Visit maskathon.co.za to help make a difference.

Your order will help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, create much-needed job opportunities, and boost the economy.

If you wish to donate and be part of the Maskathon Challenge, please click here.

7 ways the Maskathon Challenge is making a positive social impact:

  • By helping curb the spread of Covid-19
  • By leveraging the power of corporate networks to part-fund cloth masks in underprivileged communities
  • By mitigating job losses and generating new jobs
  • By reinvigorating dormant textile and manufacturing businesses
  • By creating new opportunities for SMMEs
  • By reducing the need for imports and maximising export opportunities through stimulating the production of cloth masks for SA by SA
  • By being responsible corporate citizens

Listen to Kieno Kammies share more about the initiative and accept pledges on-air:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


19 May 2020 11:23 AM
by
Tags:
Small businesses
Clothing and textile industry
Wesgro
Maskathon
Maskathon donation
mask production
CMT
Covid-19 masks

Recommended

More from Local

blind-winejpg

[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master!

19 May 2020 2:59 PM

Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown

19 May 2020 2:21 PM

Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'

19 May 2020 2:07 PM

Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181010 BONGINKOSI MADIKIZELA

People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela

19 May 2020 1:53 PM

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rxh-2020-05-01-9999-429jpg

[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects

19 May 2020 1:30 PM

The ACDP's Steve Swart is concerned about the number of citizens facing criminal records for breaking lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141009saf.jpg

No food service, compulsory masks...What will flying look like post-Covid-19?

19 May 2020 12:48 PM

Andrew Thompson buckles in for a flight post-Covid-19, and speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewet about masks, meals and middle seats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

19 May 2020 11:54 AM

Struggling with nicotine withdrawal during lockdown? You just need to change your mindset says smoking cessation expert...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170918 Taxi Strike

How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work

19 May 2020 10:40 AM

Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

19 May 2020 9:45 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

19 May 2020 1:27 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foodeez cookies past "best-before" date

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

19 May 2020 9:49 AM

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spot, the robot dog, dancing to Uptown Funk

How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era

18 May 2020 7:38 PM

Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rotisserie-whole-chicken-poultry-hot-cooked-food-meal-supermarket-meat-123rf

Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend

18 May 2020 7:16 PM

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Online alcohol sales skyrocket

18 May 2020 7:07 PM

The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly

18 May 2020 6:43 PM

''Government revenue will collapse and huge business failures will ensue unless we move to level 2 now.''

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donate-a-loaf-2png

Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive

18 May 2020 2:05 PM

Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash crusaders-thumb.jpg

Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions

18 May 2020 11:19 AM

CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'

Local Politics

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Local

EWN Highlights

AfriForum says NPA indicated its intention to prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba

19 May 2020 2:55 PM

Competition Commission flooded with complaints on unfair pricing

19 May 2020 2:24 PM

DA files ConCourt papers challenging Disaster Management Act

19 May 2020 2:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA