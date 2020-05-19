Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive
Over 5 million fabric face masks need to be donated to indigent people throughout the Western Cape province to fight against Covid-19.
The Maskathon Challenge is an initiative aimed at donating 1 million masks to those in need.
The donation drive will help underprivileged communities while also boosting the economy by stimulating local manufacturing across large and small-scale producers.
The Western Cape Government, Wesgro, the City of Cape Town, the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) and other partners have come together to make this project possible.
How can I get involved?
CapeTalk is encouraging corporates to get on board by donating money towards the Maskathon Challenge here.
Companies can also make use of Wesgro's PPE Marketplace, a database of local manufacturers that supply protective gear for businesses.
In addition, local tailors and mask producers can sign up to the Maskathon sewing circle to donate ready-made masks as well.
Support local
On Tuesday, CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies facilitated a number of pledges on his mid-morning show, from all kinds of businesses - big and small - across the province.
Contributors to the Maskathon Challenge have all highlighted the importance of supporting the local economy and saving jobs during this time of difficulty.
We are trying to spread the benefit into smaller businesses that are able to provide some masks but maybe don't have the corporate heft.Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro
The Maskathon Challenge is going directly to the very smallest producers across the Western Cape. That's going to make an impact in saving jobs, but also keeping money flowing into households across the Cape.Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro
We need to buy and think local.Sazini Mojapelo, Head Citizenship & Community Investments - Absa Group
We want to make sure that the love is spread across big and small businesses. Jobs are needed in smaller CMT shops.Stephan Claassen, FNB Provincial Head
It's what South Africa is all about, to look after the poor and the vulnerable.Francious Pienaar, CEO - Advent Sport Entertainment and Media
The greatest challenge we face is not the coronavirus, the greatest challenge we face is unemployment and the need for jobs.Philip Krawitz, Chairman - Cape Union Mart
Are you interested in supporting this initiative? Visit maskathon.co.za to help make a difference.
Your order will help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, create much-needed job opportunities, and boost the economy.
If you wish to donate and be part of the Maskathon Challenge, please click here.
7 ways the Maskathon Challenge is making a positive social impact:
- By helping curb the spread of Covid-19
- By leveraging the power of corporate networks to part-fund cloth masks in underprivileged communities
- By mitigating job losses and generating new jobs
- By reinvigorating dormant textile and manufacturing businesses
- By creating new opportunities for SMMEs
- By reducing the need for imports and maximising export opportunities through stimulating the production of cloth masks for SA by SA
- By being responsible corporate citizens
Listen to Kieno Kammies share more about the initiative and accept pledges on-air:
More from Local
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master!
Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out...Read More
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown
Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.Read More
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'
Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.Read More
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted.Read More
[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects
The ACDP's Steve Swart is concerned about the number of citizens facing criminal records for breaking lockdown regulations.Read More
No food service, compulsory masks...What will flying look like post-Covid-19?
Andrew Thompson buckles in for a flight post-Covid-19, and speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewet about masks, meals and middle seats.Read More
Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban
Struggling with nicotine withdrawal during lockdown? You just need to change your mindset says smoking cessation expert...Read More
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering
WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work
Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
More from Business
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit
Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.Read More
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering
WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date
"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.Read More
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era
Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.Read More
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Online alcohol sales skyrocket
The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light.Read More
Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly
''Government revenue will collapse and huge business failures will ensue unless we move to level 2 now.''Read More
Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive
Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cape Town.Read More
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!
Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.Read More
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions
CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their products.Read More