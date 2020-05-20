[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
World Bee Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Lass
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kurt Drennan
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:10
Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Max Price - Former VC at UCT
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Werner Smit
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - veteran British Aids and gender rights activist
Today at 16:20
Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Nedbank unveils e-commerce app called Avo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Bradfield - Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick- start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this halaal family food truck survive lockdown Captain Corndog is a mobile food business that specialises in halaal American street foods, from corndogs to subs and Philly chees... 20 May 2020 12:36 PM
Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools In a Twitter post on Wednesday Maimane challenged the government to open Parliament first, before reopening the country's schools. 20 May 2020 11:27 AM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
View all Business
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Opinion
BCX
The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

OPINION from Johann Digue, Managing Executive: Banking, Insurance & Financial Services at BCX ICT sales.

The impact of COVID-19 has set us on the path of a global recession and the far-reaching effects on the financial services industry are yet to be imagined. These are telling times, and institutions without the proper digital infrastructure to support this influx of uncertain customers will fall short, and fast. Yet in the face of the crisis, businesses may look to delay investment in digital transformation when in fact this is the time that they need it most to survive.

There is strain on especially online banking systems, helplines and social media channels, with calls from consumers frantically trying to assess the impact of job losses, vanishing income, and default on loans and mortgages.

Digital is the new normal, you need only look at the new online office and shift to remote working conditions to realise that the way we work has been fundamentally transformed, and this is likely to spill over into the way we transact. Banks need to reassure and respond in a way that continues to build and keep the trust of their customers if they want to hold on to them.

The need for rapid adaptation on all levels is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 economic climate. While we are unsure of what this climate will look like, we know that for companies to survive they will need to operate smarter. Amidst the uncertainty there is a rise in cyber fraud with reports of phishing attacks taking advantage of already vulnerable people. The need for systems that are robust and intelligent enough to mitigate these fraudulent activities is critical.

For large companies, executing their digital transformation roadmap is often hindered by siloed thinking and hampered by a struggle to reset company culture. For digital natives, or businesses whose infrastructure naturally enables them to pivot as needed, transformation happens from the onset. These companies are usually built on modern platforms with tailor made embedded security which may provide an opportunity for them to offer new products and services swiftly as we shift to a future of business unusual.

As businesses acclimatize it is likely that they will need an increased online presence, supported by secure and seamless payment systems to support a potential uptick in e-commerce. This will need to be supported by employees with the requisite digital skills – analysts who can assess the need to pivot at a whim, software developers who can build products to deliver in new paradigms, call centre staff who can harness smart AI to make their jobs much easier.

In the short term the focus for many will be how to stay afloat, but this may also be the perfect time to shift to long-term thinking as we brace for what looks to be a lasting impact from this wave of digitalisation as consumers form new habits built on digital services. Now is the perfect time for companies to revisit their digital transformation strategies to plan for the need for new skill sets and upscaling digital infrastructure if they want to remain competitive in the years to come.

Cover photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash


This article first appeared on 702 : [OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world


20 May 2020 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Opinion
BCX

Recommended

More from Opinion

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

19 May 2020 1:27 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

18 May 2020 2:20 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'

18 May 2020 1:22 PM

It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

18 May 2020 9:40 AM

"I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial_0839

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

14 May 2020 3:26 PM

James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer drinker lover beard 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

14 May 2020 2:03 PM

There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

14 May 2020 11:42 AM

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist

14 May 2020 10:58 AM

Independent criminologist Professor John Cartwright says the government's ban on cigarettes demonstrates why prohibition doesn't work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'

Local

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

EWN Highlights

Land Bank in talks with lenders to restructure its debt, Parly told

20 May 2020 12:31 PM

Zim police hunt 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre

20 May 2020 12:19 PM

Hambanathi residents want Andile Mbuthu's alleged killers denied bail

20 May 2020 12:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA