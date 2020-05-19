Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban
Agitated, anxious, easily irritated?
Frustrated, fretful, ill at ease?
If you're a smoker who's been unable to get your hands on some contraband tobacco in the last few weeks during lockdown, chances are you're feeling one, or all, of the above.
With no sign of the tobacco ban being lifted anytime soon, what are some of the things smokers can do to help ease the cravings?
Dr Charles Nel is the CEO of Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA, billed as the world's number one stop smoking programme.
He says the trick is to change your mindset around nicotine.
(Click the audio below to listen to the full conversation with CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit)
Nicotine withdrawal itself is not physically difficult to deal with unless you're thinking about cigarettes in the wrong way.Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA
Remember, in the evening smokers go 8 hours without smoking and the withdrawal doesn't even wake them up.Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA
He says the problem is psychological:
If that slight emptiness (caused by the physical withdrawal) moves into your brain and starts creating 'I want and I can't have', that is when the hysteria starts...and that's when it can be difficult.Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA
RELATED: '20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
RELATED: [LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?
According to Dr Nel, it's the mental addiction to the smoking, not the physical craving which must be addressed:
It's that mental addiction that one wants to try to fix and if you fix it in the right way, dealing with the physical addiction is easy.Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown
Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019.Read More
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'
Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none.Read More
[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects
The ACDP's Steve Swart is concerned about the number of citizens facing criminal records for breaking lockdown regulations.Read More
No food service, compulsory masks...What will flying look like post-Covid-19?
Andrew Thompson buckles in for a flight post-Covid-19, and speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewet about masks, meals and middle seats.Read More
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19
The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.Read More
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work
Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Prison doors not just being opened', but earlier parole hearings planned
Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery says releases include 600 people in W Cape prisons who cannot afford bail of under R1000.Read More
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce
Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown restrictions.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165
The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165.Read More