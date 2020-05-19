Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Agitated, anxious, easily irritated?

Frustrated, fretful, ill at ease?

If you're a smoker who's been unable to get your hands on some contraband tobacco in the last few weeks during lockdown, chances are you're feeling one, or all, of the above.

With no sign of the tobacco ban being lifted anytime soon, what are some of the things smokers can do to help ease the cravings?

Dr Charles Nel is the CEO of Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA, billed as the world's number one stop smoking programme.

He says the trick is to change your mindset around nicotine.

Nicotine withdrawal itself is not physically difficult to deal with unless you're thinking about cigarettes in the wrong way. Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA

Remember, in the evening smokers go 8 hours without smoking and the withdrawal doesn't even wake them up. Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA

He says the problem is psychological:

If that slight emptiness (caused by the physical withdrawal) moves into your brain and starts creating 'I want and I can't have', that is when the hysteria starts...and that's when it can be difficult. Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA

According to Dr Nel, it's the mental addiction to the smoking, not the physical craving which must be addressed:

It's that mental addiction that one wants to try to fix and if you fix it in the right way, dealing with the physical addiction is easy. Dr Charles Nel, CEO - Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA

