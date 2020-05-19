No food service, compulsory masks...What will flying look like post-Covid-19?

Stepping onto an aeroplane post-Covid-19 will look not unlike stepping into an operating theatre.

Those are the findings of Business Insider's Andrew Thompson who's been researching how travelling by air is likely to change after the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest article for the publication, Thompson says those airlines able to survive the pandemic will completely rethink their check-in and in-flight hygiene procedures.

The days of passengers assisting by self-cleaning (the aircraft) are gone. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

FlySAfair are yanking out all the in-flight magazines...because of all those points of high-contact. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

What a lot of them are employing is these fairly high-tech sanitization processes. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

And what about the price of airline tickets post-Covid-19?

Thomson says from the industry insiders he's spoken to, the cost of flights could look set to drop:

People seem to predict that the initial hit in terms of public safety and concerns around it will actually result in fairly cheap tickets. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

But that's only if plans by government to limit the number of passengers on board don't take off:

Government is considering a forced social distancing on planes, which would then meant at least a 33% increase on existing seats. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

