'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'

Rebecca Davis wrote a piece in The Daily Maverick on Monday entitled Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all.

She says it is the most unpopular piece she has written to date taking into account the comments - and the Democratic Alliance demanded a right of reply which she says is now on the website.

Davis talks to Refilwe Moloto about the article and why it has engendered such a strong reaction.

She says the population wants certainty.

We crave certainty, particularly in times of crisis, which this undoubtedly is. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

All we want are very strong opinions which are expressing very definite ways forward, and that is exactly, unfortunately, what we do not have access to at the moment. And I just wish that people would come to terms with that a little bit more. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

Whether you are a politician, even if you are a scientist, it is very clear there is no straightforward way forward. And the best way for us to proceed is with the acknowledgement of that very uncertainly. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

A number of politicians, particularly in the Western Cape have come out with statements that have stopped me in my tracks, what are you on about? Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

The DA has taken to calling lockdown house arrest which is so absurd. It is inappropriate and insulting. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

She quotes Bonginkosi Madikizela, the Western Cape DA leader's line in one of his recent statements: 'Death is something that will visit all of us at some stage, and we can’t stop living our lives because we are scared of it'.

That's one of his arguments for lifting lockdown - that we're all going to die anyway. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

She says these seemingly irrational positions taken by some politicians may rest on the fact that it is so hard to measure public health outcomes, and it is so much easier to measure economic outcomes.

While no one explicitly says is, you can feel it hovering under the surface, the feeling that not enough people have died to warrant lockdown in South Africa. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

Davis says the media has also fueled the endless squabbling about lockdown regulations.

But we hear now from UCT and the Lung Institute that ICU is full, that there is a 100% fatality rate for people entering on ventilators. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

She says that is what needs to be the focus at this time and not the regulation details.

There is the sense that just because you don't personally know somebody yet, who has died from Covid, that it is, in essence, an emergency that is not worth the expense of lockdown. Rebecca Davis, Author and journalist - Daily Maverick

And eventually, we will all know someone, she says.

The WHO has made it clear the lockdowns have to be lifted in a careful and measured manner, she says.

She says we need more centralised data nationally and acknowledges the Western Cape government has done a better job of disaggregating provincial data.

Listen to the interview below: