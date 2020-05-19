[LISTEN] How jogging out of hours could impact your future job prospects
So your morning jog has landed you with a criminal record because you failed to stick to the three-hour exercise window permitted by the government.
That's the reality facing thousands of South Africans who've been taken to task by the police for infringements of the Disaster Management Act over the past few weeks under lockdown.
And these criminal records could well threaten their future job prospects says ACDP member Steve Swart.
Swart says the party is very concerned with the numbers of people being charged with 'trivial offences' under the lockdown regulations.
After 21 days there were already 118 000 persons who had been charged... I think about 60 000 people had paid admission of guilt fines.Steve Swart, Member - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)
We are very concerned about that...that has a long term effect on obtaining employment where they may ask ' do you have a criminal record?'Steve Swart, Member - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)
Many people want to avoid the trauma of going to court and they think, we'll let's just pay an admission of guilt fine and get this behind me...and it can have dire consequences.Steve Swart, Member - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)
Swart says he raised his concerns with the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services several weeks ago.
Listen to the full interview below:
