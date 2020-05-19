South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Politicking, pandemics and prestige: What's really behind the squabbles at SA's high-level Covid-19 committee?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master! Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out... 19 May 2020 2:59 PM
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019. 19 May 2020 2:21 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can... 19 May 2020 11:23 AM
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown. 19 May 2020 11:22 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

19 May 2020 1:27 PM
by
MTN
Facebook
Jan Vermeulen
Vodacom
Vodafone
Data
Seacom
Kieno Kammies
#DataMustFall
data prices
MyBroadband
bandwidth
internet connectivity
2Africa
subsea cable
internet cable
undersea internet cable
Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build Africa’s largest undersea cable to make the Continent's internet faster and more robust while, hopefully, driving down data prices.

Image credit: MyBroadband

They expect the 2Africa cable to be in operation in the next three or four years.

The 37 000-kilometre-long 2Africa cable will be one of the largest in the world and will provide the data-starved Continent with more bandwidth than all its current undersea cables combined.

The cable will be laid far deeper than existing cables which should mean fewer internet outages.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Jan Vermeulen, a senior journalist at tech-news website MyBroadband.

When SEACOM launched in 2009… it helped drive down the price of international connectivity… I doubt that it [2Africa] is going to result in dramatically lower prices.

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Route diversity is something we should care about. We’ve felt the effects of major cable breaks twice in a row at the start of the year… the effect on South Africa’s internet was immediate… [route diversity] is not as sexy as having cheaper and faster data, but it’s still incredibly important.

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

We have top-notch coverage in South Africa – I know it’s controversial if I suggest this – but we actually do… If you want to maintain the quality while prices come down, you need some kind of intervention…

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

We need the floodgates on the amount of available data to open… The need [by the government] to control the whole chain is a mistake… It wants to maintain too much control… We’ve seen the private sector come to the party…

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Homemade-cloth-mask-production-manufacturer-sewing-protective-gear-Covid19-123rf

Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive

19 May 2020 11:23 AM

Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can too.

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Foodeez cookies past "best-before" date

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

19 May 2020 9:49 AM

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

Spot, the robot dog, dancing to Uptown Funk

How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era

18 May 2020 7:38 PM

Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.

rotisserie-whole-chicken-poultry-hot-cooked-food-meal-supermarket-meat-123rf

Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend

18 May 2020 7:16 PM

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Online alcohol sales skyrocket

18 May 2020 7:07 PM

The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light.

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly

18 May 2020 6:43 PM

''Government revenue will collapse and huge business failures will ensue unless we move to level 2 now.''

donate-a-loaf-2png

Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive

18 May 2020 2:05 PM

Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cape Town.

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Cash crusaders-thumb.jpg

Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions

18 May 2020 11:19 AM

CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their products.

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

18 May 2020 2:20 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province.

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results'

18 May 2020 1:22 PM

It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits).

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

18 May 2020 9:40 AM

"I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts).

Commercial airplane aeroplane aircraft boeing airbus 123rf 123rfbusiness

Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA

15 May 2020 1:35 PM

For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.

Aerial_0839

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

14 May 2020 3:26 PM

James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.

Beer drinker lover beard 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

14 May 2020 2:03 PM

There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.

Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

14 May 2020 11:42 AM

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist

14 May 2020 10:58 AM

Independent criminologist Professor John Cartwright says the government's ban on cigarettes demonstrates why prohibition doesn't work.

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

14 May 2020 9:12 AM

It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete

Foodeez cookies past "best-before" date

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

19 May 2020 9:49 AM

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

milkwood-spa-insta-pic-save-your-favespng

Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments

18 May 2020 12:51 PM

Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is right.

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

18 May 2020 12:01 PM

Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete.

Little girl wears mask and spectacles covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice

18 May 2020 8:26 AM

Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts.

cyclist-with-maskjpg

Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists

17 May 2020 11:52 AM

PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

zoljpg

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

15 May 2020 11:08 AM

Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024

14 May 2020 6:20 PM

A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East.

delivery-package-online-sales-shopping-order-e-commerce-postal-service-123rf

Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions

14 May 2020 5:09 PM

The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules.

Aerial_0839

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

14 May 2020 3:26 PM

James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.

